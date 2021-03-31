Taylor Farms Acquires FreshPoint Toronto

Taylor Farms Produce March 31, 2021

SALINAS, Calif. — Taylor Farms announces the acquisition of FreshPoint’s Toronto operations, effective March 28, 2021. The fresh cut vegetable operation will continue to serve current FreshPoint customers and facilitate further growth of Taylor Farms in Canada. 

“We are excited to add our first operation in Canada to the Taylor Farms North American Network and grateful to Sysco and FreshPoint for working closely with us to ensure a smooth transition for associates and customers,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. 

Mark Campion, President of Taylor Farms Retail, will have leadership responsibility for the Taylor Farms Canada facility and Kevin Silver has been appointed as General Manager.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS
Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World” Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com

Related Articles

Produce

Taylor Farms Acquires Earthbound Farm

Taylor Farms Produce April 12, 2019

Taylor Farms is pleased to announce the acquisition of Earthbound Farm from Danone, SA, effective today. We are grateful for Danone’s stewardship of Earthbound Farm during the past two years and for the opportunity to return ownership of this organic fresh produce leader to local roots and family ownership.

Produce

The Words That Can’t Be Spoken: Who is Buying Product Not in Compliance With Leafy Greens Metrics? Where are the Industry Leaders Stepping Up to Solve This Problem? Tightening Water Metrics is Great — But Not Enough. Eliminating the 1% From Commercial Trade is a Financial and Moral Obligation

Jim Prevor's Perishable Pundit Produce April 12, 2019

The California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement announced they would be tightening metrics related to surface water used for overhead irrigation in response to the food safety issues of 2018. Taylor Farms announced it would only source product from growers who perform on-site treatment of water used in overhead irrigation. These are both very positive steps for the industry and real signs of leadership. But in reading the LGMA release, we couldn’t help but be drawn to the missing 1%. It is obvious that even the 1% of non-compliance is a risk too large for the industry to take.