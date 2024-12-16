Taylor Farms Announces Investment in Hessing, a Netherlands-Based Vegetable and Fruit Processor

SALINAS, Calif. – Taylor Farms announces an investment in Hessing, a leading European processor and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Founded in 1968, Hessing has grown to be a recognized leader in the fresh produce industry in Europe. Hessing is headquartered in the Netherlands and serves customers in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands. They have established a modern fruit processing facility in Schwalmtal, Germany and a state-of-the-art production site for vegetables in Greenport Venlo, Netherlands. With this new collaboration between Hessing and Taylor Farms, Hessing can implement their strong growth strategy with innovative advancements. Hessing will continue to operate as a family business as the majority shareholder.

“We are excited to work with Hessing as we enter into this strategic partnership,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. “By combining our respective knowledge and expertise, we can accelerate the development of fresh food innovations and capitalize on new opportunities in Europe together. Our mutual commitment to innovation aligns with our goal of creating a positive impact across the entire supply chain.”

“The collaboration with Taylor Farms is an important step for our company,” said Frank Hessing, CEO of Hessing. “In our rapidly changing market, innovation and automation are essential for growth. With the expertise of Taylor Farms, we can confidently build towards a healthy and sustainable future while expanding our reach. Together, we can better support our customers in their demand for healthy, fresh products.”

About Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World,” Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com

About Hessing

Hessing makes healthy eating easy. We cut, wash, and package vegetables and fruits, transforming them into meal salads, meal kits, and convenient fruit and vegetable options. Every day, we deliver our products super fresh to supermarkets and restaurant chains across Europe. With nearly 2,000 colleagues, we make SuperFresh even fresher. And you can taste it—literally—in everything we do. Proudly, we are one of the leading companies in the vegetable processing industry. For more information, visit www.hessing.eu.