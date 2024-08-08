Te Mata Exports Announces Retirement of Founding Director Murray Tait

Te Mata Exports, a leading New Zealand fresh produce export business, announced the retirement of its founding director, Murray Tait. Murray, who established the company in 2000, has decided to step back completely after a long career dedicated to advancing New Zealand’s fresh produce export sector.

Under Murray’s leadership, Te Mata Exports grew from a small Hawke’s Bay business to a significant player in the global fresh produce market. His efforts in apple exports, in particular, have left an indelible mark on the industry. In 2010, Murray sold a stake in the business to New Zealand grower-owned co-operative, Market Gardeners Limited (MG Group), who are now the majority shareholders. Then, earlier this year, he sold his remaining shares, with current CEO Sarah McCormack and Paul Sheffer also holding a stake in the company.

Reflecting on Murray’s retirement, MG Group CEO Peter Hendry commented, “Murray’s contribution to Te Mata Exports and the wider industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. His vision and dedication to growing the business have laid a solid foundation for the continued growth and success of Te Mata Exports. Everyone across the MG Group is grateful for the work he has done and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Murray has recently been supporting Te Mata Exports in a consultancy role, offering his invaluable insights and guidance. With his retirement, the company is well-positioned to build on the strong foundations and continue to expand its presence in the global market.

“Working alongside Murray has been a privilege,” added Te Mata Exports CEO, Sarah McCormack. “His passion for the industry and commitment to building enduring relationships with grower-suppliers and customers is second to none. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Speaking about his retirement, Murray said, “It has been an incredible journey, and I am confident the company will go from strength to strength in the capable hands of Sarah and the wider team. I am also grateful to have worked with so many great growers and customers over the years and to have built lifelong friendships along the way.”

Given Murray’s retirement, he will not be attending the upcoming Asia Fruit Logistica trade show.

While Murray’s departure marks the end of an era for Te Mata Exports, it also signals a new chapter. The company, now operating out of multiple regions in New Zealand and Australia and with team members in Japan and Vietnam, is well-positioned to continue delivering for growers and customers.

Te Mata Exports

Te Mata Exports (Te Mata) is a trusted business specialising in the export of quality fresh produce sourced from around the Southern Hemisphere. Established in the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand, Te Mata Exports is renowned for exporting top-quality local apples but also specialises in cherries, citrus, and vegetables. In recent years, Te Mata has expanded, including the addition of an Australian produce business which focuses on exporting grapes and citrus and is expanding its supply base to include South America. Te Mata Exports is built on relationships and real connections. Their extensive industry knowledge and experience in the Asian market, combined with longstanding relationships, allow them to provide a high level of service to international customers. Te Mata Exports’ largest shareholder is Market Gardeners Ltd, trading as the MG Group, with the grower-owned co-operative owning an 84% stake in the business. MG represents over 400 grower shareholders and is New Zealand’s leading supplier of top-quality produce. The balance of Te Mata’s shares are held within the management team.