Ten Acre Marketing Hires Produce Marketing Veteran

GRAND FORKS, ND – Ten Acre Marketing, a full-service agricultural marketing firm expanded their team, tapping fresh produce marketing veteran, Mary Coppola Heslep.

Coppola Heslep joins Ten Acre Marketing as Senior Vice President, Creative after leading the communication and marketing function for United Fresh Produce Association over the past seven years. At United Fresh, she was a key member of the executive team providing strategic direction to advance the Association and the needs of their members. She’s best known for the creation of BrandStorm™, the produce industry’s only annual marketing event, developed for produce marketers to expand their marketing acumen and understand the trends needed to grow produce consumption through marketing. Mary was a key member of the team who successfully implemented of industry’s first virtual trade show, and has subsequently continued to reinvent virtual educational offerings supporting the industry.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with Mary for the past several years, as a United Fresh member and volunteer leader on the Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. I’ve always admired the way she puts the brand first, and is such an advocate for creative thinking, leveraging trends, and finding new ways to tell a brand story,” said Leah Halverson, founder/CEO, Ten Acre Marketing. “She’ll be an essential leader on our team, delivering quality, creative marketing solutions to our clients.”

In her role at Ten Acre Marketing, Mary will infuse an innovative approach to all strategic creative deliverables leveraging her experience, network, and creativity to elevate Ten Acre Marketing.

“After years of collaborating with marketing professionals in the industry, I’m looking forward to taking my knowledge of fresh produce needs and challenges and bringing a strategic approach to creative execution of fresh produce marketing opportunities that connect with consumers, customers and partners alike,” said Coppola Heslep. “I’ve worked for many years with Leah helping her position Ten Acre Marketing through United Fresh membership. I’ll now be hands-on, growing Ten Acre Marketing, and our client’s businesses through marketing.”

The Ten Acre Marketing team also will be supported by Katie Rehder who steps into the graphic designer role with over five years of experience in the marketing industry, recently planning and executing events and marketing campaigns for the Grand Forks Downtown Development Association. Katie will work with the Ten Acre Marketing account team, creative team, and each client to execute creative assets and materials that stand out and meet brand standards.

“Having a talented graphic designer with experience, passion, and a unique eye for design in-house ensures the best possible results for our clients. Katie brings all of that to the table and more. I’m eager to see what this creative team brings to our client roster and the agricultural industry,” said Halverson.

Founded in 2019 by Leah Halverson, Ten Acre Marketing aims to enjoy the process, and appreciate the impact of unique storytelling. The full-service marketing agency wants to tell the stories of those who put food on our plates by experience, creativity and fun. Headquartered in Grand Forks, ND Ten Acre Marketing utilizes a network of creative, smart, and extremely skilled individuals who have a passion for telling stories. For more information go to www.tenacremarketing.com.