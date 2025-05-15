Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur Venus Williams Joins Blue Diamond Growers to Drive Shoppers to the Produce Aisle

Exclusive Venus Williams sweepstakes and turnkey in-store support available to retail partners



SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading almond marketer and a co-operative of California family farms, is proud to announce a new retail partnership program with global tennis champion Venus Williams to launch its latest line of premium almonds, developed specifically for the produce aisle. Retailers who join the program will receive custom in-store signage, dedicated displays, and access to national consumer sweepstakes offering a chance to meet Venus Williams — all designed to drive shopper excitement and foot traffic.

“We’ve seen incredible early momentum as shoppers seek convenient, fresh, and better-for-you snack options in the produce section,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Blue Diamond Growers. “Our farmer-owned roots make the produce aisle the natural home for Blue Diamond, and with Venus Williams inspiring consumers to find us there, we’re poised to create major buzz and incremental sales for our retail partners.”

Fresh from California farms, the new premium almond line is crafted for on-the-go snacking. It’s already rolling at leading retailers including Albertson Jewel, Kroger Roundy’s, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.

The Venus Williams retail partnership program benefits include:

In-store displays and POS materials : Eye-catching signage featuring Venus Williams to capture shopper attention in the produce aisle including displays, dump bins, floor talkers, standees and more.

: Eye-catching signage featuring Venus Williams to capture shopper attention in the produce aisle including displays, dump bins, floor talkers, standees and more. Tailored shopper marketing support : Custom activations and localized support available to retailers who opt in, designed to maximize visibility and purchase intent.

: Custom activations and localized support available to retailers who opt in, designed to maximize visibility and purchase intent. National consumer sweepstakes: Boost traffic and excitement with a turnkey campaign offering shoppers the chance to win signed merchandise and a meet-and-greet experience with Venus Williams.

Consumer promotions like a sweepstakes program remain a proven tactic for shopper engagement and purchasing behavior. According to recent research, 81% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands that offer incentives, and 59% are likely to recommend those brands to others.

“This is a strong opportunity for retailers to drive sales, increase shopper loyalty, and bring fresh new energy to the produce section with Venus Williams and Blue Diamond,” said Senior Vice President of North American Sales and East Coast General Manager Brett Libke of Oppy, Blue Diamond’s exclusive sales agent for its produce-centric line.

Program Details:

The sweepstakes will run from May 27 through September 15, 2025. Shoppers can purchase Blue Diamond’s new produce-aisle almonds in-store and enter the barcode number from the bag at VenusBDSweeps.com for a chance to win exciting prizes.

For full program details and to bring the Venus Williams campaign to your stores, contact your Oppy sales representative.

About Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Diamond Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California’s almond farmers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,600 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.