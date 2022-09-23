Terra Exports Hires Seasoned Fresh Produce Industry Professional, Victor Anderson, as Their Chief Commercial Officer

Long time fresh produce professional, Victor Anderson, joins global fresh produce company, Terra Exports, as their new Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to joining Terra Exports, Anderson spent 10 years working in fresh produce at T&G, and five years in international trade with other perishable products. As part of his time at T&G, Anderson spent 6 ½ years working in Vietnam and Thailand establishing new import offices with sales, marketing, and operations teams to drive closer relationships with customers—ultimately driving sales growth.

Anderson shared, “I am excited to join the Terra Exports team just as we celebrate 10 years in business, and to lead the next phase of the organizations growth. It’s an incredibly successful company already, and despite a few challenging years for the industry through COVID, I am confident that the culture and expertise of the team will keep Terra Exports on a strong path into the next 10 years.”

As Chief Commercial Officer at Terra Exports, Anderson holds responsibility for the overall commercial success of the organization, and will focus on developing partnerships with growers and customers. He aims to build Terra Exports’ team to support growth in opportune products and markets by leveraging their global footprint.

When asked about the new executive hire, Nils Goldschmidt, Chief Executive Officer at Terra Exports shared, “We’re excited about Victor joining our team as he brings an entirely new perspective when it comes to international trade. His prior experience at T&G, one of the largest fresh produce companies in the world, will be of tremendous value, because our vision and ambition involves a similar strategy of sustainable yet rapid growth. Having Victor in such an important leadership role will allow us to achieve even bigger things as a company.”