Terra Exports Joins the Elite 12.5% of Companies to Appear in the Inc. 5000 List 3 Times

LAS VEGAS – ​ Inc.​ Magazine revealed that Terra Exports, an innovative global fresh fruit company, is No. 1899​ on this year’s 39​th annual I​nc.​ 5000 list—​ the most prestigious ranking of U.S. fastest-growing private companies. Terra Exports has had an impressive four-year sales growth rate of 222%. Terra Exports also ranked No. 15 among the fastest-growing Nevada-based businesses on the list. This is Terra Exports’ third appearance on the Inc​ ​. 5000 list, previously ranking No. 1587 in 2019’s list, and No. 923 in 2017’s list. Only 1 in 8 Inc. 5000 companies have made the list 3 times.

Terra Exports’ CEO, Nils Goldschmidt shared, “I’m very much blown away by this achievement. By now I’ve realized that I have little to do with Terra Exports’ fantastic success, and that it’s all thanks to the incredibly visionary and resilient group of people that make up this company. I’m so proud of them and their accomplishments!”

Earlier this year, Terra Exports hired a new Chief Financial Officer, Laura Paternostro, to maintain a pulse over yearly growth. When asked about Terra Exports’ financial success, Laura shared, “ We have an amazing team that has found new and innovative ways to not only keep sales up for the short term, but also help us grow in the future. We will continue to build on these strategies that changed the way we think as we continue to navigate through uncertain times and look towards the future.”

ABOUT TERRA EXPORTS

Terra Exports is a global fresh fruit company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada that sources and ships premium quality, grower direct fruits year-round. Terra Exports has a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, young​ and innovative company culture that is reinventing international fruit trade. They have 8 divisions worldwide, and handle fruits and vegetables across 65+ countries. Terra Exports is committed to distributing the freshest fruits and vegetables while providing strategic market intelligence to its valuable customers and suppliers at any time of the day. The company is managed by a team of experts in the fresh fruit industry ​consistently expanding and introducing new items into different ma​rkets. Terra Exports has been featured three times in INC 5000’s annual list of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. For more information on Terra Exports, ​please email ​s​[email protected]​ or call +1-702-664-2123.