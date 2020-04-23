TerraFresh Organics Hires Lorena Garcia as Director of Sales and Business Development

MILL VALLEY, CALIF. -TerraFresh Organics (TFO), an organic fruit company supplying organic citrus, mangoes, stone fruit and grapes to North America, announces the hiring of Lorena Garcia as director of sales and business development.

In this role, Garcia will coordinate between growers and packing houses, as well as build upon the domestic citrus programs already in place. She joins TFO from her previous position at Sundance Natural Foods, where she was employed since 1996.

“We’re thrilled to bring Lorena and her organic fruit expertise to TerraFresh,” said Greg Holzman, co-founder and managing partner of TerraFresh Organics. “Her sales knowledge in this space, along with her passion for the organic fruit industry, will make for a great fit within our company.”

For over twenty years, Garcia has served the fresh produce industry, primarily working with growers, shippers and wholesalers in the organic citrus space. Her experience includes managing grower relationships, pack schedules, sales and budgets.

If you are interested in learning more about TerraFresh Organics or contacting the team, email sales@terrafreshorganics.com or call 415-547-8300.

# # #

ABOUT TERRAFRESH ORGANICS

TerraFresh Organics, an organic fruit company, sourcing primarily from the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America brings an ever-growing supply of organic produce, with a focus on citrus, mangoes, stone fruit and grapes to North America.