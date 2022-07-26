Texas Onion Industry Wraps Up 2022 Marketing Campaign

Mission, Texas – The 2021 – 2022 Texas 1015 Sweet Onion (TX1015) marketing campaign has wrapped up for the season. This year’s marketing program focused on raising consumer and retailer awareness through a variety of platforms, engagements, and awareness campaign efforts.

After the brand launch in 2020, and consumer awareness campaign in 2021, the latest marketing campaign aimed to engage consumers through a Restaurant Week promotion that provided a direct connection to favorite dishes and popular restaurants to create and raise brand awareness, enhance messaging outreach and foster brand recognition. The “Farmed by Texans, Famous by Families” program focused on telling the stories of history, place, and people that make these onions special. Not to mention, they are the first U.S. grown sweet onions of the season.

Both traditional and digital marketing methods were used to connect with consumer audiences. This year, the campaign resulted in over 18,000 direct social engagements, 16 new TX1015 recipes, and cataloged over 25 million consumer impressions during the three-month push. Additional efforts for engagement were made through a consumer e-newsletter with an astonishing 32% open rate and an online giveaway that garnered over 12,000 unique entries.

Dante Galeazzi, manager of the South Texas Onion Committee and CEO and President of TIPA remarked, “We continue to see rapid growth and higher than usual engagement, validating what we believed – there is a lot of consumer interest in the Texas 1015 sweet onion story, confirming our approach to connecting with where and who grows their food.” Galeazzi continued, “It has been astounding to watch the energy and excitement consumers have for Texas onions and I’m eager to see what we’ll be able to accomplish next season.”

The planning phase for the 2022-2023 marketing plan begins in September and planting of the TX1015 crop will begin in October 2022. Stay tuned for more to come!

# # #

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) was founded in 1942 and represents over 330 member companies as they educate, advocate, promote and represent the fresh produce industry of more than $11 billion dollars that is either produced in Texas or considers Texas its first point of arrival for domestic distribution. For information, please visit www.texipa.org.

About South Texas Onion Committee

The South Texas Onion Committee (STOC) was founded in 1961 as a result of Federal Marketing Order #959 South Texas Onions. Order #959 authorizes quality regulations, research and promotion programs, and markings, pack and container regulations for onions grown in South Texas. The STOC is made up of growers and shippers handling onions in the 35 counties of South Texas that make up the governed area.