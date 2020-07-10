T&G Global Commercializes First Climate-Change Resistant Apple Variety

The apple is the first to be launched from the Hot Climate Programme, a global pan-industry breeding programme, focused on the long-term sustainability of apple production in a changing climate.

Peter Landon-Lane, T&G Global’s Director Innovation and Technical, says with an increasingly warm climate, new apple varieties need to be developed and commercialised to ensure consumers can continue to enjoy great tasting, crisp apples.

“We know the world’s climate is changing and consumers will continue to demand tasty, healthy, safe food that is sustainably produced so T&G Global, along with our partners in the Hot Climate Programme, is preparing for this by developing and commercialising apples that are climate change resistant,” says Peter.

