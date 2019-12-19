T&G Global to Acquire Domestic Fresh Produce Division of Freshmax NZ

T&G Global Limited (formerly Turners and Growers), one of the largest fresh produce companies in New Zealand, has entered into an agreement to acquire the domestic fresh produce division of Freshmax NZ, to boost its New Zealand business and benefit growers, customers and the wider industry.

The purchase deal, valued at $30 million, shows a strong commitment to its domestic business, and is in line with the company’s strategy for growth.

T&G Global CEO Gareth Edgecombe says the acquisition is a significant opportunity to expand and strengthen the company’s presence in New Zealand, deliver better service to growers and customers, provide a platform for an enhanced supply chain and supply the highest quality fresh produce to customers year-round.

