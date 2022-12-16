The 5 Most Popular Mushroom Recipes of 2022

According to the New York Times, mushrooms are the 2022 “Ingredient of the Year.” But while mushrooms are the “it” ingredient, what recipes are home cooks making with them the most?

According to the Mushroom Council®, which represents fresh mushroom producers nationwide, it’s nourishing soups and sauces, and warm, hearty mains.

Over the past year, visitors to MushroomCouncil.com perused hundreds of original and shoppable recipes showcasing mushrooms’ always in-season flavor and versatility, from delicious umami indulgences to nutritious dishes that play a role in feeding the immune system.

Whether the recipe was for breakfast or dinner, simple or complex, blended with protein or made center of the plate, fans made mushrooms the star in their kitchens in 2022. As the year draws to a close, the Mushroom Council shares the top five most accessed recipes on its site:

This quick and delicious recipe can be made in under 30 minutes without cream or milk. A mix of butter and flour thicken chicken stock and creates a velvety soup without being too heavy. The combination of crimini and white button mushrooms add earthy notes that work well with the rich broth.

Mushrooms aren’t simply tossed into this tasty pasta dish. They are infused directly into the sauce. A mix of butter, onion, garlic, baby bella mushrooms and cream creates the perfect sauce to add to pappardelle pasta.

A 25/75 mushroom-meat blend is the perfect consistency to elevate the classic meatloaf dish. Button mushrooms and your choice of protein are blended to create the meatloaf and baked for 45 minutes. Once baked, this delicious meatloaf is topped with savory crimini mushroom gravy.

All the comforting flavors of lasagna with less work! This unique lasagna soup is packed with selenium superstars crimini mushrooms, vitamin C rich tomatoes and spinach, and al dente lasagna noodles. A dollop of ricotta and a sprinkle of mozzarella are added for a delicious, nutrient-dense yet still oozing with cheesy goodness weeknight meal.

These vegetarian scallops made from cleverly sliced trumpet mushrooms add a creative twist to the typical seafood dish. The mushroom “scallops” are browned and cooked until tender. A drizzle of nutty, caramelized brown butter and vibrant thyme send them over the top.

For more information and recipe inspiration, visit mushroomcouncil.com Share your favorite mushroom recipes with us @MushroomCouncil on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and @TheMushroomCouncil on TikTok and Pinterest.

About the Mushroom Council:

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com