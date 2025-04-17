The Allen Lund Company Promotes Jessica Haney to Manager of ALX TMS

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce Jessica Haney’s promotion to Manager of ALX TMS, ALC’s internal transportation management system.

Jessica joined the Allen Lund Company in 2008 in the Charlotte office as a Transportation Broker. She joined the ALX team in 2012 as a Product Developer. In her new role, she will report to Mike Terry, Senior Director of DevOps.

Chetan Tandon, Chief Information Officer, stated, “I want to congratulate Jessica for this much-deserved promotion. Jessica has been part of ALX since its inception, and she has done a great job in customizing and enhancing the product, supporting the growth of our company over the past several years. Jessica has played a huge role in developing features in ALX and keeping up with the latest tech enhancements in the freight industry.”

Mike Terry shared, “I’m thrilled to announce Jessica’s well-deserved promotion! As my first hire when we launched the ALX TMS platform, Jessica has played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth and evolution of ALX. Her contributions to the design, enhancement, and rollout of our core TMS platform have been invaluable. Over the past 13 years, Jessica has consistently demonstrated her dedication by delivering creative solutions that address the evolving demands of our industry and the needs of our end users. Her unwavering commitment to our user community has been a cornerstone of our success. I’m incredibly proud of everything she has achieved at ALC and for our team, and I’m excited to see her excel in this well-earned leadership role.”

Regarding her promotion, Jessica said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Allen Lund Company for this promotion and the opportunity it represents. I’m incredibly thankful for the chance to contribute to our company’s continued success. As we grow, it’s more important than ever that we collaborate effectively, working together towards our common goal: to be the best transportation and logistics company for our Carriers, Customers, and our fellow Employees. I’m very fortunate to have a great team, and I’m confident that with their diverse skills and dedication, we will continue to achieve great things together. Thank you!”

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 750 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 640,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.

