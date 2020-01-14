The Ap-“Peel”-ing Growth Of The Organic Banana Sector

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Thirty-one percent of respondents in a recent survey said that one-quarter to one-half of their annual produce purchases are organic.[1] With demand for organic produce on the rise, Chiquita has put forth the resources to meet this newer consumer need.

The steady increase in demand is primarily lead by young consumers, demonstrating that their buying habits when shopping for produce are steadily shifting in the direction of organics and may pass those buying habits on to their families.[2]

“The growth in organic bananas is mainly driven by increased distribution in response to consumer demand and their interest in transparency across the supply chain process, and free-form products,” said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. “At Chiquita, we are happy that consumers today are increasingly food-conscious and aware, and simply want more options in their eating.”

It used to be that approximately one in 20 containers of bananas were organic and now that number has changed dramatically to one in 10. More consumers are focused on healthy eating and supporting companies that care for both the environment, workers and the community.3

Chiquita organic bananas are produced in a manner that promotes a reduced carbon footprint. Before a product can be officially labeled one hundred percent organic, a USDA-approved certifier must inspect the place where the food is grown to ensure that the grower is adhering to all the rules and requirements to meet USDA organic standards.

To ensure a fresher and more environmentally friendly banana, Chiquita began using Star Care Containers for one hundred percent of the organic loads shipped to the US beginning in 2019. The new ultra-efficient containers use software that automatically regulates the containers’ compressor to control the atmosphere. Chiquita implemented the new containers at the beginning of this year, resulting in fresher bananas and a longer shelf life. The Star Care Containers have also resulted in a positive environmental impact, reducing CO2 consumption by 17,000 tons per year.

Chiquita organic bananas contain 110 calories per one banana and have no cholesterol or sodium. They are the perfect organically grown snack that tastes great, is naturally fat-free, a good source of potassium and fiber, and is one hundred percent organically grown. Add them to a smoothie or fruit salad for a fresh addition to any snack or meal.

To learn more about Chiquita’s organic bananas and some tasty recipes to incorporate them in to, visit https://www.chiquitabrands.com/.

[1] Karst, Tom (2019). Organic produce category shows youthful vigor. The Packer Fresh Trends (2-3).

2 Nielsen Perishables Group, Organic Banana category data ending 2018 Calendar Year.

3 Burfield, Tom (2017). Organic banana category keeps on growing. The Packer.