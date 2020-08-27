The Avo Effect: Avocados – A Ripe Responsibility

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a California-based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, just released its latest Avo Effect campaign video, Avocados – A Ripe Responsibility. The fifth episode for the company’s ongoing 2020 series, this video covers the ethical responsibility of the avocado beyond its societal success within the health industry, pop culture fads, or “foodie” trends.

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused essential industries to shift to accommodate a “new normal” — making the world’s food supply more demanding than ever. For West Pak, Avocados – A Ripe Responsibility highlights the ways the global organization is taking both ethical and moral responsibilities to ensure the avocado reaches people’s plates every day. With careful monitoring throughout the company’s entire establishment from sourcing, production to distribution – health and food safety are top of mind to ensure the avocado upholds its “ripe” responsibility for the world it reaches.

“In our continued effort to provide a steady flow of fresh, quality avocados to tables across the globe, we at West Pak Avocado have made some changes to ensure that we are building a safe and efficient future,” said West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “We’ve taken extraordinary measures to not only enhance our workflow and strengthen our infrastructure, but also to dramatically improve safety measures.”

“At the heart of our operations department is always efficacy and employee safety,” added West Pak Avocado Vice President of Operations Trevor Newhouse. “Continuous improvement and increase of sustainability — this is also a core strategic area we focus on when enhancing anything and everything we do. We are well-positioned not only to support our customers’ growth in the years ahead but also to ensure that our West Pak family is always safe.”

“On behalf of our employees and board of directors, we’re proud to be building a better future for this generation and beyond,” Pacheco added.

For more about Avocados – A Ripe Responsibility and other conversations on the effect of avocados, visit avoeffect.com.

About The Avo Effect Campaign

The Avo Effect is a broad-reaching video campaign that sheds light on the global phenomenon the avocado has sparked within the produce industry. The videos are designed to cover West Pak’s avocado footprint and the significant reach the avocado holds on its core industries. Topics showcase the Avo Effect on trade, retail, foodservice, commissions, California avocado season, organics, sustainability, and social media influence. Each of the videos in the series offers real-life testimonies of how the avocado has had a positive effect on others.

All episodes will be available at avoeffect.com and under the hashtag #avoeffect plus on West Pak’s Youtube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram (Instagram Feed, IGTV Channel, Stories), and Twitter, plus West Pak’s blog.

