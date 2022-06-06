The “Champignon D’hiver” Mushroom is Coming to Your IGA Supermarket Just in Time tor the BBQ Season

BROSSARD, QC – Winter Farm, a Quebec start-up company specializing in agrotech, is pleased to announce that its latest product – the Champignon d’hiver mushroom – is now available in most IGA supermarkets and Rachelle-Béry stores across Quebec. This premium quality grey oyster mushroom will be the perfect accompaniment for your summer meals! It will also have the extra panache of being one of the few locally grown fresh gourmet mushrooms offerings on the market. Winter Farm is excited to give Quebec consumers an opportunity to discover the “Champignon d’hiver” as it diversifies its product offering on store shelves.

An overview of the “Champignon d’hiver “(grey oyster mushroom):