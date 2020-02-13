The Famed Nutrition Doctor will Shed Light on the Science Behind Plant-Based Diets at the Viva Fresh Expo

Mission, Texas: From Paleo, Keto to gluten-free, consumers are bombarded with diets that claim to improve overall health. But plant-based nutrition has been the one constant that connects many of these trends and has been steadily rising in popularity across all age groups. Dr. P.K. Newby, dubbed “The Nutrition Doctor” will review the science and the importance of a plant-based diet and discuss the key role that fruits and vegetable play. This workshop will be held on Friday, May 1 at 8:30 am – 9:30 am, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as part of the 2020 Viva Fresh Produce Expo.

“With the launch of the Clean Eating Challenge, our participants are modeling what it means to embrace a plant-based diet with more fruits and vegetables. Each week we’re seeing amazing results among the four participants, but we also want to understand the science behind diet-related diseases and how eating fresh, whole foods can help to prevent illness,” stated Dante Galeazzi, President & CEO of Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “Dr. Newby will not only help provide these answers but she’ll also discuss how we can use this information to educate consumers.”

Dr. P.K. Newby, ScD, MPH, MS is a scientist, gastronome, and author with twenty-five years’ experience researching diet-related diseases, studying how people make food choices, and teaching why, from farm to fork, eating matters. She is a thought leader who speaks locally, nationally, and internationally, and her newest book is Food and Nutrition: What Everyone Needs to Know. She holds a doctorate from Harvard, two master’s degrees from Columbia, and served on the faculties at Tufts University (Research Scientist & Assistant Professor) and Boston University (Associate Professor). She’s currently an Adjunct Associate Professor and award-winning educator at Harvard and dedicates most of her time to fighting anti-science in all the ways that she can. Dr. Newby will also be available to sign her book after the session.

“The data shows trendy diets can affect sales and consumer perception of specific foods, especially fruits and vegetables,” says Pamela Riemenschneider, Retail Editor for Blue Book Services, and Viva Fresh Education Chair. “And while the trends may change rapidly, the effects linger in consumers’ minds. It’s important to take a step back and see what the science says about some of these fad diets and underscore the value of fruits and vegetables as the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.”

Admission into the educational sessions is included with registration for Viva Fresh. Visit www.vivafreshexpo.com for more information on the 2020 Viva Fresh Produce Expo educational sessions, registration details, or general questions about the event.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. In just four years, the Viva Fresh Produce Expo has catered to sold out crowds and increased buyer attendance by over 110%.