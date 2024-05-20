The Farm Babe Launches 1st Annual Farm Cruise

Connecting Ag Influencers & Producers in Unique Appreciation Event

Archer, Florida — The Farm Babe, in partnership with Whet Travel, is proud to announce the first annual Farm Cruise, set for February 24-28, 2025, sailing round trip from Fort Lauderdale, FL to the Bahamas. Guests can visit www.farmcruise.com for a chance to win a Farm Cruise for two. Bookings for this new event open to the public on May 16, 2024 and reservations can be held with a $99 deposit.

This will be a first of its kind event connecting leading ag influencers and ag producers in a unique cruise environment for networking, education and entertainment, along with some farm centric experiences – including swimming with the pigs.

Michelle Miller, aka The Farm Babe remarked, “I love traveling the country and meeting producers and learning about what they do, but I also love taking a break and spending a little time relaxing – what better way to do both than on a cruise with a couple hundred new ag friends.”

Joining Miller on the cruise will be up to ten social influencers from throughout the ag industry. You can expect to meet and interact with many of your online favorites including Randy the Farmer, Farm Fit Momma, Farmer Grayce & Gavin Spoor, Modern Day Farm Chick, Jimmy D Jones III, and Noah of The Shiloh Farm, with more influencers to be named in the coming weeks and months. You’ll have the opportunity for meet and greets, panels, special events and excursions with your favorite influencers.

The cruise dates are planned with agriculture in mind so producers can carve out a short February getaway as a couple, or as a family, while also connecting with other producers committed to agriculture. The cruise will stop in Nassau & CocoCay, Bahamas and includes all the great food, entertainment and accommodation you would expect from Royal Caribbean Cruises.

This new lifestyle-based cruise is curated by Jason Beukema, CEO of Whet Travel, who has over 20 years of travel experience and has helped manage over 29 full ship charters since 2011, including the popular music and yoga cruises including the well-known Groove Cruise. Beukema remarked, “I love the magic that a cruise creates of creating a completely relaxed environment that requires no planning for the guests, but it’s even better when we can bring together individuals who have shared passions and lifestyles – that’s where the magic happens.”

In closing, Miller remarked, “I am fortunate to have combined my passion for agriculture and travel into a career, and even more excited to bring this event to life. The ag community is like a family and what better way to spend some time relaxing and doing so with people we enjoy and respect.”

You can early book, learn more, or sign up for Farm Cruise updates at www.farmcruise.com. Prices start at $1049 per person, based on double occupancy and include everything except airfare and alcoholic beverages. Space is limited so don’t wait. Additional opportunities for sponsorship are available and should be directed to michelle@farmbabe.com.

About The Farm Babe

Michelle Miller, aka The Farm Babe is an online social influencer, keynote speaker and advocate for modern farming, sharing science-based content about agriculture and food. You can find The Farm Babe at www.thefarmbabe.com.

About Whet Travel

Whet Travel is the largest independent music cruise company in the world curating unique consumer and corporate cruise experiences across all major cruise lines for 500-5000 attendees. They manage nearly a dozen cruise experiences including their popular Groove Cruise. You can learn more at www.whettravel.com