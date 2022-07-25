The Fresh CrEd Industry Podcast Live on the Road from International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Expo

MISSION, TX. – The Fresh CrEd podcast is taking it on the road for their second “Live From” event at the International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Expo in Monterey, CA on Friday, July 29 from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm PST.

Expo attendees and viewers can tune in live as industry pros Craig Slate of SunFed and Ed Bertaud of IFCO talk shop with produce peers and highlight the power of fresh produce in shaping businesses, lives and our everyday experiences. Their podcast studio will be located near the skybridge as expo goers head into the convention center. Sponsors for the live IFPA event include SunFed, IFCO, WholesaleWare, FullTilt Marketing and the International Fresh Produce Association.

Slate, CEO at SunFed commented, “I couldn’t have imagined where this idea would go when I first imagined it several years ago and put a plan into action, with my good friend Ed, to merge our industry and lifestyle passions into worthwhile listening.” Slate continued, “Our first live broadcast at Viva Fresh showed us the excitement people had for the “game day” experience, not to mention the great content we glean, and we can’t wait to see what happens during our live foodservice broadcast.”

The live broadcast already has a scheduled slate of industry icons including Steve Grinstead of Fresh Edge, Julie Krivanek of Krivanek Consulting, Andy Hamilton of Markon, Rick Overholt of IFCO, and Bryan Barsness of WholesaleWare, a software solution for the food industry.

Since its inception in 2021, The Fresh CrEd has launched 40 podcasts, and together, Slate and Bertaud have translated their love of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with their commitment to healthy living into a running conversation that inspires listeners to find tools to improve their lives.

“I didn’t expect that our conversations would activate people or help them change their lives, but I’m excited that our interviews with inspiring leaders in health, wellness and the fresh produce industry, as well as are own experiences are opening minds to the power of human potential when fueled by healthy foods and healthy choices,” said Bertaud, director of retail sales for IFCO.

The Fresh Cred podcast is available on YouTube and podcast streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Audible, Buzz Sprout, TuneIn and more. To learn more or recommend a guest email Cslate@sunfed.net or visit any of their social media channels.