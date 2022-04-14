The Fresh CrEd Podcast “Live” at Viva Fresh!

Mission, Texas; The Texas International Produce Association is proud to announce that this year, The Fresh CrEd podcast, featuring Craig Slate and Ed Bertaud, will be onsite performing interviews, and providing commentary during a podcast that will span the duration of the Viva Fresh Expo on Saturday, April 23.

“The Fresh CrEd podcast started out as a passion project for me,” remarks Slate, CEO of SunFed. “My business partner, Matt Mandel, introduced me to the world of podcasting and I found myself hungry to learn more. When I called Ed with the idea, he too was all in. Neither of us can pass up the opportunity to talk! And now for us to be broadcasting at Viva Fresh, one of the most impactful produce events of the year, is a real honor and an exciting opportunity for us to expand the fresh produce message. Our vision through this live podcast is to reach people all over the globe who have a passion for produce. We hope to share what’s going on in the Texas/Mexico trade corridor with buyers, produce managers, and consumers alike. Although our podcast is about more than fresh produce, our lives are based on this foundation and we believe that a key to getting better in all aspects of life starts with the foods that we eat.”

The experience, which Craig describes as both fun and rewarding, culminates in a podcast that centers around current events, unique produce stories, and innovative ideas and concepts to improve health.

Previous interviews have ranged from a mega real estate investor to the only man to swim the Amazon River, as well as folks within the industry who have taken the Clean Eating Challenge to heart. Talk about range!

“My experience with The Fresh CrEd podcast has been more rewarding than I could have imagined. The feedback from colleagues, friends, and family has been humbling,” adds Bertaud, director of retail sales for IFCO. “When Craig approached the rest of the Viva Steering Committee with the initial idea of what now is the Clean Eating Challenge, I didn’t know how much I needed to participate. After having been part of the inaugural group and working with many participants since, it is truly one of the most impactful things that have ever happened to me. The challenge was a springboard to a level of awareness, accountability, and discipline I did not have before. Simply put, we as an industry need to ‘practice what we preach’ as it relates to the consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy lifestyle. This podcast is an extension of my newly adopted behaviors, as well as a motivator and vehicle to continue the path of living life to its fullest. Some say, ‘You can’t do it all’ and perhaps you can’t, but we are giving it a heck of a run and loving every minute of it.”

The podcast will run from 12:30—6:00 pm CST just outside of the main entrance to the expo hall. It will also be recorded and shared for later use. To see the podcast schedule in advance, visit the Fresh CrED Twitter page on April 18.

Without our sponsors, this event would not be possible. Thank you to Produce Careers Inc., StePac, and Limoneira Company. We also extend thanks to SunFed, IFCO, and the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) for their help and support in bringing this opportunity forward.

“We are fast approaching another Viva Fresh Expo and we’re very excited to be returning to Dallas with all of our TIPA members, sponsors, and industry friends,” says Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of TIPA. “We are continuing our mission to increase the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. With Viva Fresh, we are continuously striving for and supporting innovation, particularly as it relates to attracting more consumers to the fresh produce aisle. Bringing The Fresh CrEd live to the expo is just another outside-the-box idea to reach folks from all over, so they can experience what we are doing with fresh produce here in the Lone Star state. I sat down with Craig and Ed a few weeks ago to discuss Viva and how food impacted my own life’s journey. It was a lot of fun and something I think everyone will enjoy this year at Viva Fresh.”

If you can’t join us in person this year, please plan to visit via The Fresh CrEd YouTube channel.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.