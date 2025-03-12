The FSMA 204 Deadline is Approaching—is Your Produce Operation Ready?

Fusionware Empowers Fresh Produce Companies with Seamless FSMA 204 Compliance Solutions

Idaho Falls, Idaho – The clock is ticking for fresh produce companies to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Section 204. With the FDA’s January 20, 2026, enforcement deadline fast approaching, businesses handling high-risk foods—including many fresh produce items—must ensure they have robust traceability systems in place. Non-compliance could result in FDA enforcement actions, costly recalls, and significant supply chain disruptions.

FSMA 204 mandates the comprehensive tracking of foods listed on the Food Traceability List, which includes many fresh produce items. Companies must meticulously document Key Data Elements for Critical Tracking Events such as harvesting, cooling, initial packing, shipping, and receiving. Additionally, firms are required to provide this information to the FDA within 24 hours upon request.

“With FSMA 204 set to change how the fresh produce industry handles traceability, now is the time for businesses to act, ” says Lon Gretillat, VP of Sales at Fusionware. “Fusionware is committed to providing produce operations with a seamless, automated solution that ensures compliance and enhances eﬀiciency, reduces waste, and strengthens supply chain visibility. ”

Fusionware’s platform provides real-time automated traceability and lot tracking, capturing and connecting lot codes, harvest locations, supplier details, and shipment records. This ensures end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, reducing the risk of missing or inaccurate data. By automatically recording all required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for Critical Tracking Events (CTEs)—including harvesting, packing, and shipping—Fusionware minimizes manual data entry, helping companies maintain compliance without disrupting daily operations.

In addition to traceability, Fusionware enhances real-time inventory and recall readiness, allowing companies to immediately access traceability records and meet the 24-hour response requirement for FDA inquiries or recalls. The system also supports GS1-compliant labeling and retail integration, generating FSMA-compliant PTI, GTIN, and SSCC labels to meet the requirements of major retailers such as Walmart and Costco. With a user-friendly, mobile-accessible interface, Fusionware enables teams to track, scan, and manage traceability data from anywhere, whether in the field, at a packing facility, or in transit.

The Cost of Non-Compliance

-FDA-imposed recalls and penalties

-Loss of key retail partnerships

-Supply chain disruptions

-Damage to brand reputation and consumer trust

Fusionware provides a streamlined solution designed to simplify traceability, strengthen regulatory readiness, and enhance overall supply chain eﬀiciency. For more information on how Fusionware can support FSMA 204 compliance, visit www.fusionware.com or contact our team.

About Fusionware

Fusionware (www.fusionware.com) is the leading end-to-end cloud-based supply chain platform for produce companies in North America. In addition to providing an automated system solution between buyers and sellers, the platform empowers the supply chain users by digitizing the entire value chain from farms, processors, packers, freight logistics, wholesalers, distributors, food service, and retailers. Fusionware’s platform allows users to optimize operations, improve eﬀiciency, and increase growth and profitability.