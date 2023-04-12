The Future is Clear for Highline Mushrooms

Highline Mushrooms Produce April 12, 2023

Leamington, ON – A new direction is on the horizon, as Highline Mushrooms adds sizable talent to the future of the present team. Building on years of historical excellence in the growing of organic mushrooms, new vision and energy will undoubtedly add to the leadership and growth, with a goal to ignite innovation.

In late 2022, Jose Cambon joined Highline as CEO, making the leap across the Pacific, moving from Australia to Canada. Jose brings an impressive history in many facets of the produce industry from packaging through to Vertical Farming. Most recently his passion for mushrooms grew from his time at The Costa Group where he focused on operations, finance, sales and general management.

Kelly Hale has hit the ground running with the Highline team as VP Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Kelly’s extensive history spans the fresh produce industry for over 20 years across North America, with proven success focusing on leadership, customer relations, and operational management.

Rounding out the recent additions is Devon Kennedy, National Marketing Manager. Devon’s passion for produce & sustainability, combined with her keen brand building experience will push Highline’s messaging and help to connect with consumers to increase mushroom consumption.

‘The energy, depth of experience, and most importantly passion that these individuals bring to Highline will create a vision for our team and strategically carry our existing organic mushroom knowledge forward to be true industry leaders,’ commented Jose Cambon.

Highline Mushrooms is exhibiting at the upcoming Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) tradeshow in Toronto, Ontario. The show takes place April 26 & 27 and we look forward to you stopping by booth #310 to say hello to the Highline team!

To learn more about Highline Mushrooms, visit https://www.highlinemushrooms.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

It’s Shroom Season at Mod Pizza With New Seasonal Offerings

Mushroom Council Retail & FoodService February 13, 2023

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time winter menu offerings – the Super Shroom Pizza and Super Shroom Salad, both highlighting the famous fungi. These limited-time offerings are available beginning through March 12, or while supplies last, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide*.

Produce

South Mill Champs Distribution Network Expands with the Opening of Its Sacramento Distribution Center

South Mill Champs Produce December 22, 2021

South Mill Champs, one of North America’s largest high-quality mushroom growers, is opening its seventh US distribution center in Sacramento, California. The new Sacramento Distribution Center will supply regional food service and retail markets with high-quality fresh Champs MushroomsTM, Stuffed Baby Bella Caps, and other seasonal produce.