The Future is Clear for Highline Mushrooms

Leamington, ON – A new direction is on the horizon, as Highline Mushrooms adds sizable talent to the future of the present team. Building on years of historical excellence in the growing of organic mushrooms, new vision and energy will undoubtedly add to the leadership and growth, with a goal to ignite innovation.

In late 2022, Jose Cambon joined Highline as CEO, making the leap across the Pacific, moving from Australia to Canada. Jose brings an impressive history in many facets of the produce industry from packaging through to Vertical Farming. Most recently his passion for mushrooms grew from his time at The Costa Group where he focused on operations, finance, sales and general management.

Kelly Hale has hit the ground running with the Highline team as VP Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Kelly’s extensive history spans the fresh produce industry for over 20 years across North America, with proven success focusing on leadership, customer relations, and operational management.

Rounding out the recent additions is Devon Kennedy, National Marketing Manager. Devon’s passion for produce & sustainability, combined with her keen brand building experience will push Highline’s messaging and help to connect with consumers to increase mushroom consumption.

‘The energy, depth of experience, and most importantly passion that these individuals bring to Highline will create a vision for our team and strategically carry our existing organic mushroom knowledge forward to be true industry leaders,’ commented Jose Cambon.

Highline Mushrooms is exhibiting at the upcoming Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) tradeshow in Toronto, Ontario. The show takes place April 26 & 27 and we look forward to you stopping by booth #310 to say hello to the Highline team!

To learn more about Highline Mushrooms, visit https://www.highlinemushrooms.com