The Future of Fruit Labeling

AtFruit Logistica 2025, the Sinclair team was pleased to present a timelapse showcase of its compostable fruit labels. Having launched Sinclair-TSS with the Zespri Group at Fruit Attraction in October 2024, interest has been high as the industry looks to adopt environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

Packing a Punch

Fruit labels have delivered added value for retailers, branders, and consumers for over 40 years. The fruit label is a compact and minimized packaging solution that provides essential point-of-sale product information for consumers and retailers. As part of the marketing mix, it allows brands to promote fresh produce characteristics and build a relationship with consumers. For retailers, the label ensures accurate checkout – price and produce type – as well as traceability.

The fruit label’s ability to differentiate produce allows brands to build relationships with consumers on origin, variety, taste, and quality, all key buying triggers. All of this is possible with Sinclair – T55, a certified compostable packaging solution that can be as small as lBxlOmm and weigh as little as 9.3 grams per square meter, and at the end of life, contributes to soil-enriching compost!

Compliance

The Sinclair-T55 fruit label is food-safe, certified compostable, and complies with several leading composting standards. The label meets the EU-wide industrial composting standard EN 13432, as well as the French and Australian home composting standards, NFT 51-800 and AS 5810, respectively. This compliance is further demonstrated by Sinclair – T55 achieving the DIN Certco and TUV AUSTRIA certification for both industrial and home composting, along with the ABA certification for home composting.

Performance

As the first dual-certified home and industrial fruit label in the industry, it is designed to meet the demands of automatic, high-speed application in packinghouses. With labeling speeds of up to 720 fruit per minute, humidity and water present, plus wide temperature variances, label conformity and adhesion to fresh produce is key. The new Sinclair T55 label meets these challenges with performance equivalent to conventional PE/PP labels or, on some produce types, surpassing it.

See it & Believe it!

So, as well as being the highest-performing certified home compostable label available, at the end of its life, the label will break down and biodegrade to become part of usable, soil-enriching compost within 365 days (or sooner). You can see this via the timelapse video presented at Fruit Logistica (see right). The timelapse video shows certified compostable fruit labels on banana skin, kiwi skin, apple skin, and organic skin in home composting conditions.