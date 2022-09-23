The Hass Avocado Board Announces Recipients of 20th Anniversary Award

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Following an extensive call for nominations, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) named the recipients of its 20th Anniversary Recognition awards at the September Board Meeting and commemorated their service with a presentation and award recognition ceremony. The accolades acknowledge individuals for their outstanding commitment and achievements in “Making it Happen” for HAB by establishing and building the organization over the past two decades.

“Growing U.S. consumption of fresh avocados to more than 2 billion pounds per year since the establishment of the Hass Avocado Board in 2002 came thanks to the hard work of many talented, dedicated people from around the world,” said Salvador Dominguez, HAB Chairman. “Today, it is our honor to recognize several individuals for their prominent participation in our incredible success, for being relentless in their pursuit to “making it happen” for the benefit of the whole avocado industry in the United States.”

The criteria for recognition included having served the Hass Avocado Board as a board member, committee member, special subcommittee member, being affiliated with HAB, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) and the Importer Associations or being HAB staff.

After evaluating submissions, the 20th Anniversary Task Force of HAB, selected the following recipients:

Industry Group Adrian Iturbide James C. Donovan Ramon Paz-Vega Bob Schaar Jamie Johnson Ron Campbell Charley Wolk Jorge Covarrubias Salvador L. Dominguez Chris Henry Jorge Hernandez Scott Bauwens Dave Fausset Jorge Restrepo Sergio Chavez Enrique Camet Jose Antonio Castro Echecopar Xavier Equihua Gahl Crane

Past and Present Staff Group Alejandro Gavito Jose Luis Obregon Emiliano Escobedo Natalia Arias Gina Widjaja Nikki Ford, PhD Jan DeLyser Robert Rumph John McGuigan Silvia Standke

The contributions from these individuals stand out on their own merit as well as underscore the HAB Effect, the ability for avocado industry members to accomplish things they would not be able to do without the collective power of HAB. By leveraging resources, expertise and passions strategically pulled together by HAB, Making it Happen Award recipients delivered strategic assets that propel growth such as world-class category data, industry-leading nutrition research and proven marketing campaigns.

To learn more about HAB and its 20 years of “Making it Happen,” visit http://www.HassAvocadoBoard.com/Story.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.