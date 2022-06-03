The Hass Avocado Board Celebrates 20 Years of “Making it Happen”

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). Since 2002, HAB has helped drive business growth and demand for avocados across the nation through sustained marketing efforts, industry-leading nutrition research and education, and distribution of tools and data to the entire industry.

That’s 20 years of steadfast dedication toward a vision of making avocados America’s most popular fruit, and it’s working. Avocado consumption in the United States has increased more than 278% from 2000 to 2021. “We are an industry that has emerged from a regional and seasonal product. HAB has created the opportunity to go from niche to mainstream,” said Jim Donovan, Former Hass Avocado Board Chairperson.

HAB is pleased to celebrate its many achievements of the past two decades and those who have been “making it happen” while looking ahead to the next 20 years. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, HAB is honoring its roots and formally recognizing members of the Hass avocado industry who have made an impact on the organization with its 20th Anniversary Recognition awards.

The awards are open to members of the Hass avocado industry who have played a prominent role in establishing, building, or growing HAB and its programs. Sound like you or someone you know? Nominations to help celebrate 20 years of success and collective impacts are now open until July 8, 2022. Award recipients will be announced this fall.

“We’re thrilled to take this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of HAB over the past two decades,” said Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director, Hass Avocado Board. “Our achievements are a testament to the hardworking individuals across our industry and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to recognize those who have contributed to HAB and to highlight key successes as we look to the future.”

In another nod to the Hass Avocado Board’s history, you can now visit the HAB website to learn about the story of the organization through the years, how far it’s come, and what’s next. From achievements in nutrition research to industry data and information, from quality improvement to the BOLD leadership development program, the story of HAB is one centered on being a catalyst for action and a significant reason for all in the industry to be confident about the bright future ahead.

Click here to submit nominations and to learn more.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.