The Hass Avocado Board Debuts New Avocado Growth Online Toolkit

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is kicking off year two of its industry webinar series on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. PT with the unveiling of the new Avocado Growth eToolkit. Hosted by Tim Madigan of The Partnering Group, Inc., the webinar is aimed at equipping the entire industry for success in navigating the evolving online retail space.

The new e-commerce guide is designed to help avocado marketers and retailers get the most out of their online grocery presence in response to explosive category growth over the past two years. Nearly a third of consumers are currently purchasing some portion of their avocados online and 50 percent indicate that they will do so in the next 12 months according to the 2021 HAB Consumer Study.

As the only independent avocado organization, HAB’s vision is to make avocados America’s most popular fruit and one way to drive towards that goal is to ensure that the industry is equipped with timely and free resources, like the Avocado Growth eToolkit. During the upcoming webinar, in addition to being introduced to the tool, industry members will get the latest e-commerce numbers and consumer purchasing trends to help drive avocado sales one click at a time. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session. This is the first of four webinars as part of HAB’s 2022 series. Information on previous and upcoming webinars can be found here.

Register for the webinar here.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.