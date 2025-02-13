The Little Potato Company Expands Microwave and Oven or Grill Ready Lines with Trending Flavors  

Edmonton, Canada – The Little Potato Company, the number one Little potato company in North America, is introducing two extensions to its popular Microwave Ready and Oven or Grill Ready product lines: A Little Hot Honey Microwave Ready Kit and A Little Garlic & Parmesan Oven or Grill Ready Kit.

“With two new fresh products based on trending and beloved flavors, we’re continuing to transform mealtime for busy families and providing even more options the whole family will love,” said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. “Our Little Potato kits offer flavor, convenience, and ease, meaning less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with family enjoying a delicious meal.”

A Little Heat with Big Flavor, Ready in Just 5 Minutes

Hot honey continues to soar in flavor popularity, outperforming 56% of all foods and beverages in terms of consumer affinity and is projected to outperform 100% of all other food, beverages, and ingredients over the next four years1.

This trending flavor is the latest addition to the brand’s Microwave Ready Kit line. A Little Hot Honey combines the sweetness of honey with the heat of chili for a pop of flavor that’s ready in minutes. Simply heat the potatoes in the microwavable tray for five minutes, sprinkle on the included hot honey seasoning pack, and enjoy perfectly steamed Little Potatoes.

A Family-Favorite Flavor

For easy and delicious oven roasted or grilled potatoes in only 30 minutes, A Little Garlic & Parmesan Oven or Grill Ready Little Potatoes deliver garlic and cheese flavor the whole family will love.

A classic and kid-friendly option, Garlic & Parmesan is a top trending flavor for potatoes, appealing to families and potato lovers alike. Plus, it’s the only Garlic & plant-based Parmesan value-added potato product on the market.

Each kit comes with 1 lb. of Little Potatoes in a tray with a seasoning pack and can be prepared in minutes. The new Microwave Ready and Oven or Grill Ready Kit flavors have an SRP of $3.99 to $4.99 per tray and will be available in the produce department at all major retailers.

The Little Potato Company offers a variety of convenient and delicious products that come pre-washed and ready-to-use – no peeling or cutting required. For more information about The Little Potato Company and the new products, or to find a store near you, visit www.littlepotatoes.com.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For more than 25 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company’s proprietary colorful Little Potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing little moments of happiness to busy families. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.

1 Data Essential, April 2024