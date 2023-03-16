The Little Potato Company Unveils a Big Brand Refresh

Edmonton, Canada – The Little Potato Company, the number one Creamer potato company in North America, today unveiled a new brand look and feel, reflecting its commitment to providing busy families with quick and easy meal solutions so they have more time for what matters most. The new visual identity features modern, vibrant, fresh colors and a new logo. The rebrand also includes new family-friendly packaging with updated product names, new brand characters, a refreshed website and social channels and a new digital ad campaign.

“We did extensive research to deeply understand our consumers, and what they care about is feeding their families with healthy, easy meals and finding moments of connection and joy together. We refreshed the brand with a new brand promise, to bring little moments of happiness to busy families,” said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. “We bring that to life in every element of our relaunch, from the colorful logo, to our characters, and our heartwarming ad campaign.”

The new packaging is designed to stand out on shelf, with a clear window to spotlight the fresh, whole food within. The new packaging further brings the brand’s positioning to life by highlighting key differentiators, like the easy prep with no need to wash or peel, and the short cooking time, in as little as five minutes, as well as cooking methods – like air frying – to make preparation even easier. Additionally, it includes a family message from the brand’s father-and-daughter founders and sustainability messaging about the family farms. The refresh includes simplified product names with the prefix “little,” to reinforce the branding and highlight the size of potatoes, along with the color/varietal or flavor.

New brand characters are also featured on pack: the Spuddies are yellow, red and purple Little Potatoes who share messages like “enjoy the little things,” “fresh from our family farms,” and “a little win for a busy night at home.”

Starting March 28th, the brand refresh will be supported by a digital ad campaign running across North America featuring heartwarming videos of the Spuddies sharing dinnertime wisdom. The new packaging is beginning to roll out on shelves now, and the refreshed website and social channels are live as of today.

“Families today are incredibly busy, but we know that sharing a home-cooked meal provides for invaluable family time and conversation,” continued Santiago. “As a family-owned company we’re passionate about making it easier for families to enjoy a little moment of happiness together by making dinner easier through our convenient and delicious Little Potato products.”

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For more than 25 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company’s proprietary colorful Little Potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing little moments of happiness to busy families. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.