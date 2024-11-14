The Lufa Farms Foundation, The Rossy Foundation, and Moisson Montréal Team Up to Bring Fresh, Local Vegetables to Families in Need

MONTREAL — The Lufa Farms Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with The Rossy Foundation and Moisson Montréal to improve access to fresh, locally grown produce for Montrealers facing food insecurity. A major donation from The Rossy Foundation will enable The Lufa Farms Foundation to provide Montreal’s largest food bank, Moisson Montréal, with a stable supply of fresh vegetables for the next three years.

“Our partnership with The Rossy Foundation and Moisson Montréal is a natural fit,” said Mohamed Hage, CEO of The Lufa Farms Foundation. “We’re leveraging our year-round growing capacity to make a meaningful impact in our community and help address food insecurity in Montreal.”

Since June 2024, the Lufa Farms Foundation has been donating approximately 8,000 units of fresh produce each week, grown by Lufa Farms, to Moisson Montréal. This steady supply of locally grown vegetables is delivered directly to thousands of Montreal families three times a week.

“We are pleased to partner with The Lufa Farms Foundation and Moisson Montréal to create a sustainable source of fresh food for those who need it most,” said Sara Pedersen, Chief Program Officer. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to making a lasting impact on the well-being of families in our community.”

Moisson Montréal, fulfilling over a million food aid requests monthly, plays a vital role in supporting families and children, representing 54% and 36% of those receiving assistance, respectively.

“At Moisson Montréal, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration. By working with The Rossy Foundation and The Lufa Farms Foundation, we can provide additional fresh vegetables to our 300 partner organizations. Partnerships like this embody our shared commitment and have a significant impact on our community and food security,” said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

With this innovative initiative, The Lufa Farms Foundation, The Rossy Foundation, and Moisson Montréal are meeting an immediate need and setting a new standard for food access. This partnership guarantees local food banks a steady supply of top-quality produce over the next three years, directly addressing the growing gap for fresh food. By working with Lufa Farms to dedicate a portion of its urban farming resources to this cause, The Lufa Farms Foundation continues its mission to create a better food system while strengthening the well-being of its local community.

LUFA FARMS FOUNDATION

The Lufa Farms Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to improving access to fresh, local, responsible food for families in need across Quebec. Through initiatives like the Direct Giving Program and the Urban Farm Fresh Program, the Foundation focuses on fighting food insecurity by making sure that every donation goes directly toward providing fresh food to those who need it most.

THE ROSSY FOUNDATION

The Rossy Foundation (or The RF) is a Montreal-based private foundation that was established in 2004. Its mission is to contribute to civil society and to improve the lives of Canadians. The RF supports initiatives that foster healthy and resilient communities and champions changemakers and leading organizations that are solving complex and persistent social problems.

MOISSON MONTRÉAL

Moisson Montréal, the largest food bank in Canada, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Its mission is to ensure an optimal food supply to Montreal’s community organizations working in food security, while developing sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from remarkable leverage: every donated dollar allows for the redistribution of more than $15 worth of food.