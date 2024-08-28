The Magnificent Momentum of Mushroom Monday

NEW YORK – Six months after its debut, Mushroom Council’s Mushroom Monday initiative is gaining momentum nationwide. National media events, coast-to-coast restaurant sign-ups, local market chef promotions and social influencer takeovers are all driving this growth across foodservice, retail and consumer markets.

Mushroom Council launched Mushroom Monday to encourage the healthy habit of adding mushrooms to weekly grocery shopping and restaurant orders. Among the campaign’s highlights to date:

Restaurant Participation

Since launch, dozens of restaurants nationwide ranging from QSR to fine dining have signed on as Mushroom Monday participants. Jersey Mike’s, MOD Pizza, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Hickory Tavern are a few of the restaurants found on the Mushroom Monday website showcasing mushroom dishes they have on the menu for Mondays and all days of the week.

Social Influencer Promotion

Social influencers are kicking off the work week by visiting their favorite local restaurant and spotlighting their Mushroom Monday orders on Instagram and TikTok. Examples include visits to Nostrana in Portland, Ore.; Firebirds Grill with locations throughout the U.S.; and Sangam Chettinad in Austin, Texas.

National Media Event

In June, the Mushroom Council formally launched the campaign to consumer media by hosting a Mushroom Monday experiential dining event for more than 85 food media and social influencers at New York City’s Sommwhere sustainable event space.

The event featured James Beard Award winning chef Kiki Aranita and James Beard Award winning mixologist Danny Childs serving mushroom-centric dishes and cocktails while mushroom growers shared their stories and encouraged attendees to make Mushroom Monday part of their dining vernacular.

Local Market Activations

Last month, more than thirty Cleveland, Ohio-area restaurants who are part of the Cleveland Independents chef and restaurant collaborative joined forces for a metro-wide Mushroom Monday campaign launch (#MushroomMondayCi). It features each restaurant menuing and promoting a Mushroom Monday special along with an exclusive recipe book that drives shoppers to their local grocers to stock up on mushrooms and other ingredients to recreate the Mushroom Monday dishes in their home kitchens.

Digital and Social Advertising

Mushroom Council is supporting participants with national Mushroom Monday online and social advertising. To date, the ads have reached shoppers and diners more than 7.8 million times.

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.