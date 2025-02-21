The Masser Family of Companies Announces a New Executive in Sales and Category Management

Sacramento, PA – Masser Family of Companies (MFC) is pleased to announce the newest team member to join their executive leadership team. Tiffany Readinger. She will serve in a newly created role, Vice President of Sales and Category Management.

The MFC, a leading grower-packer-processor-shipper of potatoes based in Sacramento, PA, announced the appointment of Tiffany Readinger as the new Vice President of Sales & Category Management. Readinger will concentrate on expanding market presence, strengthening customer relationships, providing unparalleled complete category management, and launching new product innovations.

Before joining Masser, Readinger led the preventive business unit at Dentsply Sirona, a leader in dental technology and medical devices. With over 20 years of experience as a sales and business leader, Readinger brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. “As Masser Family of Companies continues to grow, we are excited to expand our executive team. Her diverse background has already benefitted our team greatly,” said Bob Meek, Chief Revenue Officer at Masser.

Readinger is recognized for her strategic vision and collaborative leadership style. “I’m proud to join the Masser team and contribute to its legacy. I’m passionate about Masser’s purpose of feeding and nourishing people today and tomorrow, one potato at a time,” said Readinger.

The Masser Family of Companies is a family-operated business that has been growing potatoes for eight generations. The company is renowned for its dedication to quality, customer first approach and innovation. Visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com. For more information on Masser Family of Companies, visit www.MasserSpuds.com.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984, the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008, their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales, and customer service positions. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies, which includes Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.