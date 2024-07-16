The Masser Family of Companies Announces Strategic Partnership With Szawlowski Potato Farms, Inc.

Masser Family of Companies to provide products, services, and increased value in the Northeast.

Sacramento, PA – The Masser Family of Companies (MFC), the eighth-generation family-owned potato farming company, announced a strategic partnership with Szawlowski Potato Farms (SWAZ), a fifth-generation farm.

Under the new agreement, MFC will provide supply chain management services, including sales, logistics, procurement, and marketing services, to SWAZ, one of the largest potato farms in New England.

The collaboration will enhance customer service, increase production, and streamline the supply chain processes while allowing efficiencies to market in the Northeast and New England regions. Additionally, the companies’ combined efforts will enforce the local relevance of family farms, providing fresh, quality potatoes to market and a direct connection from farm to shelf.

“Our partnership with the Szawlowski family-owned and operated potato farm is exciting as we look to our year-round potato program with a recognized brand in the Northeast,” said Bob Meek, Chief Revenue Officer at Masser Family of Companies. “This reinforces our commitment to supporting local family farms to provide quality produce to the market.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Masser Family of Companies to enhance the quality and range of products available and ensure continuity in both our business and on our farm,” added Diane Szawlowski Mullins, Director of Sales/Marketing/Public Relations for SWAZ. “Partnering with a company known for innovation and excellence is truly exciting, and we look forward to what this melding of two legacy potato farms will bring to our local customers in the northeast.”

Together, MFC and SWAZ plan to bring greater value to their customers, enhance the quality and range of products available, and ensure continuity in both businesses and on the farm.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984, the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008, their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales, and customer service positions. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies, which includes Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) member. FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.

ABOUT SZAWLOWSKI POTATO FARMS, INC.: Founded in 1910 by JR Szawlowski. Szawlowski Potato Farms is a grower, packer, and shipper of potatoes located in Hatfield, Massachusetts. The farm was originally located in Northampton, Massachusetts. JR passed the farm on to his son, Chester Szawlowski, and his four sons, John, Chet, Frank, and Stanley. In 1972, the farm relocated the packing shed and storage to Hatfield, MA, and continued to farm hundreds of acres along the Connecticut River. Over the years, the family continued to acquire land and expand packaging capabilities. The farm evolved into one of the largest potato farms in New England, expanding its shipping throughout the northeast. Today, the farm’s owners are Chester and Frank, and 4th & 5th-generation Szawlowski members operate it. John and Frank’s sons and grandsons oversee the farm and packing operation, and Frank’s daughters, Shelley, Melanie, and Diane manage the sales, packing, shipping, and real estate. Szawlowski Potato Farms, Inc. is part of the Szawlowski Potato Farms companies, including Szawlowski Packers, LLC, C&F Farms, J&S Farms, and Szawlowski Realty.