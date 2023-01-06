The Mushroom Council Continues “Feed Your Immune System” Initiative in 2023

Immune health remains in focus among consumers this season as the “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID converge. With this in mind, the Mushroom Council® will continue to support its ongoing “Feed Your Immune System” campaign with a refreshed and relaunched promotion in first quarter of 2023.

Since 2020, the Mushroom Council’s Feed Your Immune System initiative has been educating consumers on the nutritional benefits of mushrooms and how, like other fruits and vegetables, they can play a positive role in supporting a healthy immune system.

And, while Feed Your Immune System is a relevant communication pillar year-round, the Council places extra emphasis with this dedicated campaign during winter months when both viral transmission and consumer inquiries in immunity are at their highest. Illustrating the program’s growing interest, last year’s winter promotion earned more than 23.5 million impressions, an increase of 9% over the 2021 campaign.

The 2023 campaign features:

An updated online hub, www.feedyourimmunesystem.com, home to a wide array of content including: Details on nutrients that support the immune system. Information on how foods such as mushrooms, spinach, carrots and oranges contain such nutrients A “Dynamic Duos” recipe pairing section to inspire home cooks to create more nutrient dense meals, showcasing mushroom pairings with foods such as pork, sweet potatoes, eggs and beans.

Social media promotions using engaging videos, polls, interactive graphics and targeted ads to share content on information such as: Immunity 101. Benefits of mushroom nutrients like vitamin D, B vitamins, selenium and zinc. Healthy habit tips.

Collaborations with TikTok creators to share recipes that highlight dynamic duos and feed your immune system.

Paid online search ads to capture inquiries for commonly searched immunity terms and point users to the FYIS website. Online banner ads targeting audiences interested in nutrition and nutritious ingredients to inform and inspire mushroom usage.

Consumer media outreach via a national press release distribution and ongoing story pitching encouraging coverage of mushrooms and immunity. Educational materials for nutritionists, including a Feed Your Immune System handbook for dietitians and health professionals.

For more information on the initiative, recipes and nutrition information, visit our website here.

