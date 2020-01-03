The National Mango Board is Now Accepting Board Nominees

Orlando, Fla – The National Mango Board (NMB) is encouraging mango industry leaders to participate in the upcoming new board member nominations process. By actively participating, board members will have the opportunity to shape the future direction of NMB programs in upcoming years. The NMB is currently seeking nominations for six board member positions to serve a three-year term beginning January 2021. The positions currently open are: three fresh mango importers in District II, two foreign producers and one domestic producer. In addition, there is an open position for one domestic producer who will begin immediately upon selection in 2020 and serve until the end of 2021. Candidates must meet certain requirements to be eligible and be willing to serve the mango industry by fulfilling board member roles and responsibilities.

The NMB is made up of 21 mango industry members – fresh and frozen mango importers, a first handler, a frozen processor, domestic producers and foreign producers who dedicate themselves to the NMB mission to increase consumption of fresh and frozen mangos in the U.S. through innovative research and promotional activities, while also fostering a thriving industry. Board members work closely with the NMB staff to carry out marketing, research and communications programs to benefit the mango industry.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture ultimately appoints new board members from a final slate of nominees. For each importer and domestic producer position, two nominees will be forwarded to the Secretary of Agriculture. To narrow the selection of nominees to the two required for submission, mango industry members in the respective district will vote to select the two nominees per position for the Secretary of Agriculture to choose.

Foreign producer nominations will be submitted by mango foreign producing organizations or themselves. All nominations for these positions will be forwarded to the Secretary of Agriculture for a final decision on the appointments.

Mango industry members who are interested in serving as a member of the NMB should visit mango.org/nominations for complete details, updates, and the necessary forms. Nominations must be received at the NMB office no later than February 21, 2020. Questions about the nominations and appointment process can be directed to Anna Deschamps-Polonia at APolonia@mango.org or by phone at 407-629-7318 x112.

The NMB encourages industry members without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, size of business/operation, and marital or family status or other basis protected by U.S. law, to participate in NMB activities and seek a position on the NMB.

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily vitamin C, 15% of daily folate, 15% of daily copper, 8% of daily vitamin A, 8% of daily vitamin B6, 7% of daily fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.