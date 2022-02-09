“The New Reality For Southern Hemisphere Fruit Exports” is this Year’s Virtual Southern Hemisphere

Fresh Fruit Trade Congress theme that will be held on the 30th of March 2022

SHAFFE – The Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters is building on the success of the previous year with a new version of the “The Southern Hemisphere Fresh Fruit Trade Congress” taking place virtually, via zoom, on the 30th of March 2022. With the defining theme “The New Reality for Southern Hemisphere Fruit Exports”, this year’s edition will be dedicated to the changing trade environment, in which Southern Hemisphere producers and exporters are currently operating.

The 2nd virtual Southern Hemisphere Fresh Fruit Trade Congress will be taking place on the 30th of March 2022, providing exclusive market insights from all eight big Southern Hemisphere exporting nations about crop trends, production, and trade outlook for the year ahead.

“We want to stay true to ourselves and keep the promise we made in the previous year to our partners, colleagues and friends in reference to providing reliable market information and updates on the Southern Hemisphere fruit trade outlook for 2022”, says Charif Christian Carvajal, SHAFFE President and representative of ASOEX – Chile about the upcoming new edition.

With increasing logistical and input costs, with a continuing Covid-19 pandemic and changing societal expectations towards quality and sustainability of the fruit, this year’s Congress-theme “The new reality of Southern Hemisphere exports” has been chosen deliberately, to discuss the current state of play of the industry considering these new challenges.

SHAFFE Vice-President and Upefruy – Uruguay representative Ms. Marta Bentancur highlights “We want to contribute to more predictability and market knowledge during these challenging times – and to facilitate networking and exchange opportunities”

As with the first edition, this year’s Congress will give Northern Hemisphere trading partners the possibility of participating through two timeslots, according to their convenience, one at 11.00 am to target Asian trading partners and one at 5.00 pm to allow Northern American and European partners to join. This year’s program will be focusing on sharing market intelligence and knowledge by the leading heads of the Southern Hemisphere Fruit sector. The registration link is already open, and participation will be free!

“The success of the previous year with 330 participants from 55 countries has showed us, that there is a strong need for concrete information and preparation of the fruit trade season in an ever-uncertain trading environment and we are confident that this year’s Congress will facilitate the exchange of valuable insights for our trade colleagues and global partners”, as highlighted by SHAFFE Secretary General Nelli Hajdu.

For more information please visit: https://shaffe.net/id/about–the–congress–2022/ Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/220262430686351