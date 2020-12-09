The New York Produce Show and Conference Announces ‘Thought Leader’ One-on-One Discussions, Be Online December 9-11, 2020

Each year, at The New York Produce Show and Conference, we gather together a list of produce industry luminaries to participate in the Perishable Pundit’s Thought Leader Panel, which is usually presented at the Opening Breakfast.

You can review some of the previous year’s participants at these links:

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

This year, with all things digital, we decided to change the format a bit and we will, instead, speak individually with each one of our 2020 Thought Leaders.

Since the Expo portion of the show lasts three days this year, starting at 1:00pm EST on each of Wednesday, Dec 9; then Thursday, December 10; and finishing up on Friday, December 10 … we will precede the Expo with a digital General Session program starting each day at 11:00 am.

Whether digital or in-person, the point remains the same. Discussions with our Thought Leaders are designed to help the industry understand our current situation more perfectly, so each of us, as individuals, each of our companies and organizations, and the industry as a whole can move forward and advance.

In addition, as the Thought Leader discussions precede the virtual trade show, we rely on these conversations to make us each open-minded as we move into the digital trade show where we can absorb new ideas, consider new products, new packaging and the technologies that will make each of us, our companies and the industry a winner in the post-pandemic future.

It is with great pride and pleasure that we unveil The Perishable Pundit Thought Leaders for 2020:

Jeff Cady

Director Produce & Floral

Tops Markets

Lisa Cork

Owner and Founder

Fresh Produce Marketing

Rich Dachman

CEO

Brighter Bites

Matthew D’Arrigo

CEO

D’Arrigo New York

Kelly Davis

Director Produce & Floral

Allegiance Retail Services

Marc Goldman

Produce Director

Morton Williams Supermarkets

Jim Hancock

Vice President DMM,

Produce & Floral

Sam’s Club

Mark Jewell

Category Manager Produce & Floral

Hannaford Supermarkets

Paul Kneeland

Vice President

Gelson’s Market

David Marguleus

CEO

Sun World International

Ed McLaughlin

Robert G. Tobin Professor Emeritus of Marketing

David J. Nolan Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management

Cornell University

Tony Mirack

Produce Director of Operations

Mc Caffrey’s Markets

Tom Murray

VP Produce & Floral

Roche Bros.

Benjamin Olins

CEO

PrepWorld

Juliet Olivarria

VP Produce

Sysco

Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak

President and CEO

Produce For Better Health

Marianne Santo

Senior Category Manager,

Produce & Floral

Wakefern

Vic Savanello

VP of Produce

SpartanNash

Jay Schneider

Director of Merchandising

Acme Markets

Ted Taylor

Head of New Ventures

& Business Development

Taylor Farms

Jonathan Valdez

Owner and Founder

Genki Nutrition

Tim York

CEO

California Leafy Greens

Marketing Agreement

Of course, we thank our Thought Leaders for sharing their insights with the industry. We are saving a few additional superstars to reveal during the course of the event, so keep checking back in!

One of the bright sides of this virtual trade show and conference is that there is no need for busses, and attendance is free!

Just register at this link and, in joining, you will be helping yourself, your organization and the industry to reach new heights of achievement. We are going to come out of this pandemic smarter and better prepared for the future.

Free registration! Click Here.