The New York Produce Show and Conference Announces ‘Thought Leader’ One-on-One Discussions, Be Online December 9-11, 2020

Each year, at The New York Produce Show and Conference, we gather together a list of produce industry luminaries to participate in the Perishable Pundit’s Thought Leader Panel, which is usually presented at the Opening Breakfast.
This year, with all things digital, we decided to change the format a bit and we will, instead, speak individually with each one of our 2020 Thought Leaders.
Since the Expo portion of the show lasts three days this year, starting at 1:00pm EST on each of Wednesday, Dec 9; then Thursday, December 10; and finishing up on Friday, December 10 … we will precede the Expo with a digital General Session program starting each day at 11:00 am.
Whether digital or in-person, the point remains the same. Discussions with our Thought Leaders are designed to help the industry understand our current situation more perfectly, so each of us, as individuals, each of our companies and organizations, and the industry as a whole can move forward and advance.
In addition, as the Thought Leader discussions precede the virtual trade show, we rely on these conversations to make us each open-minded as we move into the digital trade show where we can absorb new ideas, consider new products, new packaging and the technologies that will make each of us, our companies and the industry a winner in the post-pandemic future.
It is with great pride and pleasure that we unveil The Perishable Pundit Thought Leaders for 2020:
Jeff Cady
Director Produce & Floral
Tops Markets
Lisa Cork
Owner and Founder
Fresh Produce Marketing
Rich Dachman
CEO
Brighter Bites
Matthew D’Arrigo
CEO
D’Arrigo New York
Kelly Davis
Director Produce & Floral
Allegiance Retail Services
Marc Goldman
Produce Director
Morton Williams Supermarkets
Jim Hancock
Vice President DMM,
Produce & Floral
Sam’s Club
Mark Jewell
Category Manager Produce & Floral
Hannaford Supermarkets
Paul Kneeland
Vice President
Gelson’s Market
David Marguleus
CEO
Sun World International
Ed McLaughlin
Robert G. Tobin Professor Emeritus of Marketing
David J. Nolan Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management
Cornell University
Tony Mirack
Produce Director of Operations
Mc Caffrey’s Markets
Tom Murray
VP Produce & Floral
Roche Bros.
Benjamin Olins
CEO
PrepWorld
Juliet Olivarria
VP Produce
Sysco
Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak
President and CEO
Produce For Better Health
Marianne Santo
Senior Category Manager,
Produce & Floral
Wakefern
Vic Savanello
VP of Produce
SpartanNash
Jay Schneider
Director of Merchandising
Acme Markets
Ted Taylor
Head of New Ventures
& Business Development
Taylor Farms
Jonathan Valdez
Owner and Founder
Genki Nutrition
Tim York
CEO
California Leafy Greens
Marketing Agreement
Of course, we thank our Thought Leaders for sharing their insights with the industry. We are saving a few additional superstars to reveal during the course of the event, so keep checking back in!
One of the bright sides of this virtual trade show and conference is that there is no need for busses, and attendance is free!
Just register at this link and, in joining, you will be helping yourself, your organization and the industry to reach new heights of achievement. We are going to come out of this pandemic smarter and better prepared for the future.
