The Path to Finding the Next Stars of the Fresh Produce Industry

This December produce enthusiasts will gather at the New York Produce Show and Conference, celebrating at the Rising Star Reception and meeting exhibitors on the Jacob Javits Center trade show floor.

They will also participate in the show’s signature Foundational Excellence program, a full-day educational workshop for those with less than five years’ experience who are trying to elevate their careers in produce while shaping the future of agriculture, sustainability and distribution.

This year’s sessions, taking place Dec. 10 at the Sheraton New York Times Square, will feature discussions on artificial intelligence and innovations in cuisine, as well as the basics of the industry. In all, six esteemed professors from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business will be leading talks around food system economics and consumer trends.

The program, which has been a launching pad for past attendees who work in all facets of the industry provides both a framework for understanding the complicated workings of produce and a chance to network with others who share similar goals.

“The Foundational Excellence program will explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the global fresh produce industry,” said Kristen Park, Extension Associate at Cornell University. “Participants will gain insight into consumer behavior and market trends, and explore the impact of AI and technology.”

The day kicks off with two “foundational” sessions – Miguel Gomez discussing the global reach of produce and its implications for the U.S., and Park presenting a broad overview of the industry and its major players.

Lilly Jan will then tackle trends in cuisine, highlighting how the latest culinary inspirations are shaping the way consumers eat, cook, and think about food in the 21st century. Her discussion will include plant-based innovations, sustainable dining practices, global fusion flavors and the rise of food tech.

One of the highlights of the program will be an afternoon lunch panel featuring young produce business leaders sharing personal stories about the biggest influences in their careers. The session is one of many that the New York Produce Show team has created around the central theme: “Where Passion Takes Action”.

“Passion and hard work will always be a winning formula for those who work in produce, but the ability to tell your story has become just as important,” says Ken Whitacre, CEO of Phoenix Media Network and Publisher of Produce Business. “We know this session and all of the others – on leadership, building a brand and lessons learned – will provide invaluable takeaways for our young professionals, no matter where they are in their careers.”

Two sessions likely to draw keen interest from the younger audience will be on artificial intelligence. Karan Girotra will look at where and how disruptions will impact business and productivity in the future, and Elena Belavina will discuss how AI can transform the way we deal with food waste, especially in foodservice and operations.

Brad Rickard will close the day with insight from research projects that focus on consumer behavior in the produce sector – including responses to advertising and breeding techniques; the increasing role of patented produce items; and the impact of introducing and expanding categories in food retailing.

Those interested in attending the Foundational Excellence program, the 2024 New York Produce Show or any of its special events – including the Global Trade Symposium, Foodservice Forum, or industry tours – can register and book host hotels here.

