The Power of Partnership: Corona College Heights and Veg Fresh Farms Drive Citrus Forward

Corona College Heights Orange and Lemon Association (CCH) and Veg Fresh Farms have formed an exclusive partnership, a powerful alliance poised to deliver unprecedented service to retail and foodservice partners. This strategic alliance combines CCH’s century of citrus expertise with Veg Fresh Farms’ extensive growing and distribution network, providing seamless access to fresh produce across all channels.

For over 120 years, CCH has been a cooperative of citrus growers, growing and packing high-quality citrus for the market. “This partnership with Veg Fresh Farms strengthens our ability to serve both growers and customers by offering a diverse range of fresh produce,” says Jose Fu, President and CEO of CCH. “This union offers more than just citrus—it provides retailers and foodservice partners with a broader selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, making it easier to source multiple varieties from a single, reliable supply chain. Our combined assets enable us to handle over five million cases of citrus annually with significant growth potential.”

Veg Fresh Farms has a thirty-year history of providing retailers with premium citrus and fresh produce. “Our commitment to efficiently deliver high-quality fresh produce is shared by CCH,” says Dino Cancellieri, Managing Partner of Veg Fresh Farms. “With over ten thousand acres of citrus farming now part of our portfolio, this partnership better positions us to serve long-term programs, both domestic and international markets, especially given the industry’s emphasis on year-round contracts.”

“I’ve worked with California citrus growers for many years and recognize the benefits this alliance brings to our industry,” says Hugo Barajas, Director of Citrus Operations at Veg Fresh Farms. “With the proximity of our facilities, our combined experience in working with California growers, and our role as a key hub for produce buyers, this alliance improves logistics by centralizing produce in one region—allowing us to better serve customers with greater volume and consistency. By aligning supply with demand in a sustainable way, we’re reducing waste and improving operations.”

This partnership establishes Veg Fresh Farms as the home for California citrus growers’ sales and marketing while also offering customers a broader selection of fresh produce, streamlining procurement, and creating new opportunities for growth.