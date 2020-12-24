The Present of a Holiday Song That Begins in a Grocery Store: Take Two

A few years back at holiday time, we ran a piece titled The Present of a Holiday Song That Begins In a Grocery Store. Here is the piece:

We were driving home from college for the holidays when a song came on the radio. We had spent a fair amount of time in grocery stores as the family had owned some in New Jersey and Puerto Rico, so maybe that is why it resonated. Though it hit #2 as Adult Contemporary Song in the US and #1 in Canada on the Billboard charts, its lyrics hit a chord with many. The name of the song was ‘Same Old Lang Syne’ by Dan Fogelberg.

The title itself is a pun on the traditional New Year’s Eve song that roughly translates into “For Old-times’ Sake”, and the title somewhat preshadows the song’s resistance of the typically relentlessly upbeat Christmas music.

The song has an arresting start that shows the deep connection of the food industry with the lives people actually lead:

Met my old lover in the grocery store

The snow was falling Christmas Eve

I stole behind her in the frozen foods

And I touched her on the sleeve

She didn’t recognize the face at first

But then her eyes flew open wide

She went to hug me and she spilled her purse

And we laughed until we cried

We took her groceries to the checkout stand

The food was totaled up and bagged

We stood there lost in our embarrassment

As the conversation dragged

We didn’t know it at the time, but Dan Fogelberg had a high school romance with a woman named Jill Anderson, now Jill Greulich. Both Woodruff High (Peoria, Illinois) class of 1969. The song is the story of a Christmas Eve meeting when they had both returned to their home town to visit their families. Jill was sent out by her family to get egg nog and Dan volunteered to get whipped cream so his family could make Irish coffees.

The song is somehow very authentic. It captures the kinds of moments that life is made of:

Went to have ourselves a drink or two

But couldn’t find an open bar

We bought a six-pack at the liquor store

And we drank it in her car

The music background is well-composed, with the beginning of each verse taken from Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. Somehow a lush rolling backdrop to a mundane kind of reality. Is it funny — the two of them driving around on Christmas Eve trying to find a bar? Or do we think about the Greek concept of pathos: A kind of sympathetic or kindly sorrow?

As opposed to religion or rationalism, existentialism trumpets the importance of human experience in a universe that is either fatalistic or meaningless. Fogelberg writes a chorus that simultaneously celebrates and laments this:

We drank a toast to innocence

We drank a toast to now

And tried to reach beyond the emptiness

But neither one knew how

Whereas most holiday songs are relentlessly cheerful, this one pays homage to the bittersweet mix that makes up life:

She said she’d married her an architect

Who kept her warm and safe and dry

She would have liked to say she loved the man

But she didn’t like to lie

As we get older, we recognize the loss of our youthful virtue and value old friends in part because they knew us when. We also learn that even the greatest of successes comes with a price:

Said the years had been a friend to her

And that her eyes were still as blue

But in those eyes, I wasn’t sure if I

Saw doubt or gratitude

She said she saw me in the record stores

And that I must be doing well

I said the audience was heavenly

But the traveling was hell

After more choruses, the lyrics tell a story of ending. Like a moment in a cocoon together that can be as magical as any of those Christmas songs and a move to reality that is like the transition from snow to rain:

The beer was empty and our tongues were tired

And running out of things to say

She gave a kiss to me as I got out

And I watched her drive away

Just for a moment I was back at school

And felt that old familiar pain

And as I turned to make my way back home

The snow turned into rain

The story is of lost love, of wistful, wishes and unfulfilled dreams, but it is also of two souls who go back to their families, drink egg nog and Irish coffee and live full, enriching lives and important lives. She turns out to be a school teacher and, of course, we are writing about Dan Fogelberg right now.

Jill must be a thoughtful and kind person as she never commented on the song until Dan Fogelberg died young of prostate cancer. She said she didn’t want to cause Dan problems in his marriage, which itself tells us a little what the song is about.

After he died, she gave an interview and confirmed, with a little poetic license, the song was all autobiographical.

The piece ends with soprano saxophone solo by Michael Brecker, the 15 Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and performer — a jazz adaptation of the melody of the original “Auld Land Syne” that is hauntingly beautiful.

So, as the year closes, we thought this song was a good present to give. We deal with real things here at the Perishable Pundit. And they are not always happy. But life has, within it, many joys and causes for celebration.

We will hope that in 2018, life will continue to confront people in the grocery store, or in a restaurant or at the dining room table — and we will feel honored to play a little part in that.

Here is wishing you a joyous holiday season and a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year.

Now, this year, just as Christmas approached, we got a nice note from someone not at all in the produce industry:

I really enjoyed the post on your website about Dan Fogelberg’s “Same old Lang Syne.” I came across it when writing the screenplay for my short film last year! I wanted to send you along the film should you want to see how it turned out.

Thanks so much for the article you wrote years ago.

Merry Christmas!

—Jordan Crowder

Jordan Crowder is well known as a director, writer, producer and editor. You can see some of his projects.

He also hosts the Gentleman Scofflaw Podcast, which is promoted as For the Rebel and the Renaissance Man.

You can also see the EPK or Electronic Press Kit for the film here.

Many will recognize his last name, as those who are politically engaged will know his brother, Steven Crowder of Louder with Crowder fame.

In any case, we always make a point of learning from non-produce sources. So it is nice to know when one of them actually learns a bit from us!

Wishing everyone the best of the Holiday Season!