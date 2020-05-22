The Pretty Lady is Perfectly Packaged

McFarland CA – With the new season just a few short months away, Pretty Lady Vineyards is excited to continue promoting their expanded package offerings.

Retailers now have the option to stock Top Seal 1, 2, or 3 pound packs in their produce aisles. Recent trends have shown packaged produce that both shows off the quality of the contents, along with providing a level of safety with tamper-evident seals have become increasing popular. The Top Seals also use less plastic than other packaging methods and the tray is 100% recyclable. Top Seals are available under the Pretty Lady brand as well as the seasonal promotions such as the popular Harvest Hobgoblin.

Crop Update

So, what is to be expected for the 2020 harvest? “The weather has been exceptional so far this year contributing to fantastic bunch formation and shatter. The bunches are large framed and loose allowing for continued growth for the grapes. Retailers can expect to see full bunches with a superb eating profile.” Explains Nick Dulcich, President of Pretty Lady Vineyards. He continues, “We predict the fruit will be shipping from our Maricopa ranches anytime between July 10th through July 13th.”