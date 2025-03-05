The Tart Cherry Takeover: Why This Superfruit is Having its Moment

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Tart cherries are having a moment; and it’s much bigger than the viral Sleepy Girl Mocktail trend. Earning the top spot in Pinterest’s 2025 Trend Forecast, this ruby red superfruit is taking over kitchens nationwide thanks to its versatility, bold flavor and science-backed benefits.

From smoothie bowls to savory sauces and better-for-you snacks, tart cherries are proving they’re more than just a nighttime sip.

“Buzz about tart cherries has skyrocketed over the past year, but we’re just getting started,” said Amy Cohn, President of the Cherry Marketing Institute (CMI). “Their naturally sweet-tart flavor, notable nutrient density and ability to elevate everything from beverages to main dishes make them not only a must-have ingredient, but also the next big food trend. Plus, U.S.-grown Montmorency tart cherries come from 385 family farmers and producers, so every purchase directly supports our farmers and helps sustain multigenerational farming families.”

Consider These Five Reasons Tart Cherries Are the Next Major Food Trend

· A Nutritious Superfruit: Montmorency tart cherries are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and copper. They also contain flavonoids, including anthocyanins—plant compounds known for their powerful health benefits. Discover all the nutritional advantages tart cherries have to offer.

· Delicious Versatility: Montmorency tart cherries add complex flavors to everything from oatmeal, smoothie bowls and yogurt parfaits to salads, snacks, sides and entrees. Get more recipe inspiration.

· Athlete-Approved Recovery: There’s a reason the NFL champs love tart cherry juice. Research suggests Montmorency tart cherry juice may aid in muscle recovery, making it a go-to ingredient for active individuals.

· Extensively Researched for Health Benefits: More than 110 studies have explored the health benefits of U.S. Montmorency tart cherries and ongoing research in new studies continues to uncover insights.

· A Natural Source of Melatonin: There’s no denying the Sleepy Girl Mocktail trend. Because they are packed with natural melatonin, research suggests that Montmorency tart cherries can help support better sleep.

Here are a few ways everyone is getting in on the trend and using tart cherries in their kitchens, restaurants and food programs:

About Cherry Marketing Institute

The Cherry Marketing Institute is a not-for-profit organization funded by U.S. tart cherry growers and processors. CMI’s mission is to increase the demand for Montmorency tart cherries through promotion, market expansion, product development and research. To learn more, visit ChooseCherries.com.