The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Launches Alexa Skill for Consumers

FOLSOM, Calif. — Consumers looking for their daily boost of blue have a new source of blueberry information: Alexa. The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) today launched A Blueberry Boost, a new skill for Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) service.

A Blueberry Boost allows consumers to ask Alexa any questions they have about blueberries, whether they’re shopping, meal planning, baking, cooking or hosting an event. In response, Alexa provides USHBC recipes, tips, kitchen hacks and more – often directing right to blueberry.org for more information.

“A Blueberry Boost offers a personalized source of ideas and inspiration for eating more blueberries in more ways throughout the day,” said Jennifer Sparks, USHBC/NABC vice president of marketing and communications. “The new skill allows the industry to further engage and motivate blueberry enthusiasts of all ages to find a boost of blue.”

To download the skill from a smartphone, users can open the Alexa app, tap the menu icon in the screen’s upper left corner, and then tap “Skills & Games.” On the Skills & Games screen, they can tap on the magnifying glass on top to bring up the search field, and type in the phrase “A Blueberry Boost.” Or, users can simply say to their Alexa device: “Alexa, add the skill: A Blueberry Boost.”

Once enabled on an Echo device, to use the Alexa skill, consumers will need to state the name of the skill, A Blueberry Boost, each time they ask a question, i.e., “Alexa, ask A Blueberry Boost for a recipe kids will like.” There are many different topics integrated into the skill, ranging from storage and shopping tips to flavor pairings and nutrition information.

“We see the implementation of our first Alexa skill as an opportunity to break through the clutter and connect with key audiences,” added Sparks. “Most importantly, as an industry we can gain additional insights on consumer behavior to drive demand.” To learn more about the new skill, visit A Blueberry Boost’s page on the Amazon store. For more information about the USHBC, visit ushbc.blueberry.org.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.org.