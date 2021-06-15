The Wait is Over! Foxy Organic Vegetables are Back in Nevada

Yerington, NV- It’s that time of year, Foxy Organic Vegetables are in production in Yerington, Nevada. From late May to mid-October there is no better place to grow organic produce than out of Yerington. The high elevation, mild climate, fertile soil, and abundance of quality water makes for an ideal location for growing the best organic vegetables in the United States.

“This will be our 13th season in Yerington and the demand for our product continues to grow”, says Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Crossgrove. Over 25 different organic vegetables are grown and shipped out of the Walker River Cooling Facility in Yerington. The quality of product is not only superior to what is in the marketplace but the location in Nevada brings the product closer to the customers, easily saving a day and a half in transportation time with carriers not having to come into California (saving 600 miles).

This gives our customers fresher product with less shrink.

ABOUT THE NUNES COMPANY & FOXY PRODUCE

The Nunes Company, Inc. is a family-owned international marketing organization that markets conventional and organically grown fresh produce items under the Foxy and Foxy Organic brand name. For more information about the company, please visit www.foxy.com or one of the following social pages:

