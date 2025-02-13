The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) Presents its Annual Southern Hemisphere Crop Forecast

On the occasion of its Annual General Meeting in Fruit Logistica, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) has released the Southern Hemisphere apple and pear crop forecast for the upcoming season. According to the forecast, which consolidates the data from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa, apple production is set to grow by 5,5% compared to 2024, while the pear crop is expected to decrease by 3,3%.

On Friday 7 February 2025, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) held its Annual General Meeting. During the Meeting, which took place during Fruit Logistica in Berlin, WAPA presented the Southern Hemisphere apple and pear crop forecast for the upcoming season. This report has been compiled based on figures from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand Apples, and South Africa, and therefore provides consolidated data from the six leading Southern Hemisphere countries.

Regarding apples, the Southern Hemisphere 2025 crop forecast suggests an increase of 5,5% to a total of 4.746.639 t compared to last year (4.499.328 t). South Africa is expected to maintain its lead as the largest producer with 1.474.767 t (+3,4 from 2024), followed by Brazil (950.000 t, + 14,2), Chile (920.000 t, +0,7%), New Zealand (544.949 t, +5,6%), Argentina (537.000 t, +5,8%), and Australia (319.923 t, +5,5%). With 1.564.499 t, Gala is by far the most popular variety, with its volume growing by 6,8% from 2024 although 2,3% below the average of the previous 3 years. Exports are also expected to increase (+5,3%) to reach 1.653.976 t. South Africa (+5,5%) and Chile (+1%), the two largest exporters, are both expected to increase their export volumes, reaching 641.488 t and 507.000 t respectively. Exports from New Zealand should grow by 9,7% (376.106 t in total), with growing export quantities also forecasted for Argentina (90.000 t, +8,2%) and Brazil (36.547 t, +14,6%).

Regarding pears, the Southern Hemisphere growers predict a slight decline in the crop (-3,3%), bringing the total to 1.446.970 t. Argentina (616.000 t), the largest producing country, is expected to decrease its volumes by 10,9%. South Africa (551.642 t), Chile (208.025 t), and Australia (62.467 t), on the other hand, are all expected to increase their production by 2,9%, 3%, and 4,2% respectively. Packham’s Triumph remains the most produced variety (601.322 t, despite a 2,7% decrease compared to 2024), followed by Williams’ bon chrétien pears (288.729 t). Export figures are also expected to decrease from 2024, with a total of 689.155 t (-4,4%).

The EU production forecast, which was first published during Prognosfruit 2024, was revised to 10.388.550 t (down 9,7% from 2023) for apples and 1.792.839 t (+5,1%) for pears. European apple stocks stood at 3.687.100 t as of 1 January 2025, which is 4,3% lower than in 2024. On the other hand, the total of 608.544 t for European pears is 4,5% above the figures from the previous year. The US apple forecast for 2024 stood at 5.376.986 t (-2,3% from 2023), while the pear volumes were updated to 390.128 t (-21,5%). Stock figures in the USA were 3,9% lower than in 2024 for apples (2.053.915 t) and 26% lower for pears (106.100 t).

Finally, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the next edition of Prognosfruit will be held in Angers, France, on 6-8 August 2025. More information about the event will soon be announced on the Prognosfruit website (www.prognosfruit.eu).

About WAPA

WAPA was founded in August 2001 with the objectives of providing a forum for discussion on matters of interest to the apple and pear business and initiating recommendations to strengthen the sector. The current President of the Association is Jeff Correa (Pear Bureau Northwest – USA) and the current Vice-President is Nick Dicey (Hortgro – South Africa). WAPA membership includes the following countries and areas: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK, and the USA.