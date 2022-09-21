The World Citrus Organisation Invites the Citrus Community to Citrus Events at Fruit Attraction 2022

The World Citrus Organisation (WCO) is inviting the citrus community to attend citrus-focused events being organised by the Organisation at Fruit Attraction 2022 in Madrid. The WCO is holding two events for the wider citrus community at Fruit Attraction, the WCO Conference and the WCO Networking Event on the 4th and 5th of October respectively. As the platform for dialogue and action for the global citrus community, the WCO is inviting citrus stakeholders to its events at the trade fair in Madrid to foster exchange on pertinent issues for the sector. Both events are open to all citrus stakeholders free of charge.

Uniting citrus producing countries and citrus stakeholders to facilitate collective action in the citrus sector, for both fresh and processed categories, the WCO is inviting the citrus community to attend two citrusfocused events organised by the WCO at Fruit Attraction in Madrid this year. On the 4 October the WCO invites citrus stakeholders, the press and institutional actors to join WCO members in discussing pertinent issues for the sector at the WCO Conference taking place at IFEMA in Room A10.13 from 8:30-10:30 CET. The WCO Conference agenda includes guest speakers on positioning citrus in the current retail environment and communicating citrus to consumers as well as a presentation of the WCO Strategy for 2022-2024 and the launch of a new Citrus Statistical Book with the latest citrus sector market data.

The WCO is also holding a WCO Networking Event on the 5 October at Fruit Attraction for members and the wider citrus community to discuss the latest sector and market developments in an informal setting. Hosted at the Limón de España stand in Hall 7 from 18:00-19:00 CET, the WCO Networking Event is a fantastic opportunity for citrus stakeholders from around the globe to meet in person and deliberate the latest market conditions.

Both the WCO Conference and WCO Networking Event are open to all citrus stakeholders and other interested parties free of charge. Detailed information, including the WCO Conference agenda and online registration, is available via the WCO website here. Registrations close on the 29 September 2022 COB. Further information is available from the WCO Secretariat.

The WCO looks forward to welcoming citrus stakeholders to the WCO Conference and WCO Networking Event at Fruit Attraction 2022!