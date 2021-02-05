The Worthy Company Accelerates its Retail Availability to Southern California Costco and Bristol Farms Locations

CHICAGO — To continue a movement ensuring that plant-based nourishment is accessible to all, The Worthy Company , trailblazing creator of the plant-powered, ready-to-eat Worthy Bowl, is pleased to announce its expansion into Southern California Costco and Bristol Farms locations.

The Worthy Company‘s Strawberry & Greens flavor in a 4-pack is now available at 9 Southern California Costco locations, while 14 Bristol Farms stores will offer the brand’s Strawberry & Greens, Vanilla Orange, and Mango & Greens bowls in early March. Made with refreshing, fruit-forward flavors and upcycled superfood ingredients, Worthy Bowls offer plant-based worthy nourishment with all 8 essential amino acids, 8 grams fiber, 8 grams protein, plant servings, and the perfect 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio per serving.

“We use traditional, wholesome ingredients to create a mini-meal that fits into a modern lifestyle,” said Nydia Shipman, Co-Founder of The Worthy Company. “Nutritionally, people rarely get enough protein, fiber, or veggies on a daily basis. We have managed to make those nutrition benchmarks achievable with a delicious 5.7 oz bowl. We are thrilled to now be sold in Costco and Bristol Farms, making plant-based nourishment even more accessible.”

Whether you need a quick bite between video meetings or a nourishing meal after a workout, Worthy Bowl is designed with taste buds and health in mind. Worthy Bowls are created with natural ingredients that are non-GMO, vegan, kosher, and allergen-friendly, which lets anyone enjoy the spoonable gut-healthy bowls.

“When we created Worthy, we filled a need for an affordable on-the-go snack full of worthy nourishment. Now, our efforts go beyond how the bowls physically benefit us,” said Sarah Renahan, Co-Founder of The Worthy Company. “We sincerely believe that all people are worthy of plant-based, beneficial food that feeds the body and spirit. Expanding into Costco and Bristol Farms is just one more step to make sure people can grow their sense of self-worth by feeling good about what they eat.”

Costco purchases of Worthy Bowls will support the non-profit organizations One Simple Wish , which raises awareness and generates support for children in foster care, and Graham Windham , which strives to make sure every child has a safe, loving, permanent family.

Conveniently found within the refrigerated section, The Worthy Company‘s Strawberry & Greens Worthy Bowl retail for $9.59 per 4-pack at Costco, and Bristol Farms will sell the bowls for $3.49 each.

For more information on The Worthy Company and its full line of products, please visit www.theworthycompany.com. If you are a retailer and would like to carry The Worthy Company‘s plant-based complete nutrition bowls, please connect with [email protected].

