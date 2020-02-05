The ‘Year of The Blueberry’ Continues With Announcement of a Blueberry Emoji

FOLSOM, Calif. – A blueberry emoji is coming in 2020 and the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is celebrating this exciting milestone. The blueberry emoji news joins two recent announcements – Classic Blueberry as Flavor of the Year and Classic Blue as Color of the Year – that add up to one festive “Year of the Blueberry.” The new emoji will depict a cluster of three berries.

The creation of a blueberry emoji reflects that blueberries themselves are beloved and in high demand. Emoji are chosen for inclusion in the standard set through a rigorous process and cannot be purchased or commissioned. New emoji are created based on public proposals received by the Unicode Consortium, reviewed by the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee and selected on the basis of the Emoji Selection Factors. Successful proposals demonstrate significant relevance and interest among the general public.

Consumers continue to show their interest in blueberries at the register: blueberries’ dollar growth is more than seven times the average of the top 15 fruit and vegetable categories sold in retail.[i]

“The selection of a blueberry emoji reflects the high standing blueberries have in the minds and hearts of consumers,” said Kasey Cronquist, president of USHBC and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC). “For the blueberry growers, marketers and importers who make up the USHBC, it’s an affirmation of our work together as an industry to supply and sustain consumers’ deep love of blueberries.”

The USHBC currently is creating industry resources and tools to support access and use of the blueberry emoji in advance of its official release later this year.

###

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.org

[i] Category Partners analysis powered by Nielsen US Scan, 52-weeks ending 12/29/1