There’s No Food Inflation for Avocados

Americans may be paying more at the grocery store for everything from steak and eggs to paper towel and detergent, but they’re getting a veritable bargain when it comes to avocados.

The price of avocados is down 14% over the past year thanks, in part, to a bumper crop in Mexico. That has made the popular “super fruit,” rich in healthy fats and fiber, even more attractive to consumers.

Rising avocado sales helped the avocado distributor Mission Produce (AVO) turn a profit in the second quarter of $7.4 million, after posting a loss of $14.8 million a year earlier.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo