This Earth Day, Naturipe Farms Celebrates Those Who Drive Sustainability 

At Naturipe, growers and employees shape sustainability practices – and it pays off

Salinas, CA – This Earth Day, Naturipe Farms is celebrating the people behind its leadership in sustainability – the growers and employees whose innovative thinking and creative problem-solving drives real, lasting solutions. From repurposing materials to optimizing resources, Naturipe’s culture of collaboration ensures that sustainability efforts are practical and can be implemented and sustained in the real world.

“Naturipe Farms succeeds in sustainability because of the culture we’ve built,” said Janis McIntosh, Director of Marketing Innovation and Sustainability. “Our growers are empowered to identify and close sustainability gaps. We can always be more effective – and Naturipe’s culture lets us keep working towards that goal.”

Naturipe’s approach gives individuals working most closely with its farms the ability to implement eco-friendly initiatives. Recent projects have focused on waste diversion or reduction, including:

Turning Waste Into Roads: When a newly installed solar field needed road access, instead of sourcing brand-new gravel and cement, a costly and carbon-intensive process, Naturipe’s California team found a better way. They repurposed onsite defunct cement, grinding it into gravel to create a durable roadbed.

Streamlining Recycling: Our growers noticed trucks transporting fresh blueberries to their Distribution Center were not always full. They proposed filling out the trucks with recyclable cardboard, offering the service of baling and recycling. This simple – but effective program – significantly improved recycling efficiency for their growers.

Improving Soil Health: Our grower in Central California recently set aside 350 acres to test a variety of cover crops. Cover crops are essential to the health and fertility of the soil, increasing organic matter, enhancing biodiversity and sequestering CO2.

Expanding Renewable Energy: In 2024, our growers installed additional solar in California and Chile further reducing our reliance on conventional Energy. Today we are proud that our operations are powered by over 35% renewable energy.

“We know real change doesn’t always come from a boardroom,” said Jim Roberts, President of Naturipe Farms. “When it comes to sustainability, the best solutions come from those most directly involved with our farms – our growers.”

These practices, along with Naturipe’s focus on reduced plastic, minimal water use, composting materials, and providing pollinator habitats have earned the company top recognition from sustainability certifications and assessments globally. As the produce industry celebrates Earth Day, Naturipe continues to implement new ways to enhance sustainability. For more information on Naturipe’s practices, visit https://www.naturipefarms.com/how-we-grow/#cultivate.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a grower-owned producer and marketer of high-quality, great-tasting berries and avocados. We are an industry leader in breeding premium berries through robust genetics research. For more than 100 years, Naturipe has produced healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better growers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local™ conventional and organic fruit.