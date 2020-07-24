This is the Summer of the Dragon Fruit

Los Alamitos, CA – Spending a summer largely stuck at home, shoppers are looking for little escapes—aka #microescapes—to flee the mundane aspects of everyday life. Give your shoppers a perfect way to escape by offering a top-selling tropical fruit—Dragon Fruit—straight from the fields of Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Have you noticed that tropical fruits are trending? Coffee chains like Starbucks have ramped up their assortment of tropical beverages, including the highly coveted Dragon Drink. At Dunkin Donuts, shoppers can order a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher to quench their summer thirst.

According to a recent survey, 44% of shoppers say they think enjoying exotic tropical fruit, like dragon fruit1, would help make it feel more like summer. In fact, Frieda’s supply of dragon fruit is looking better than ever, featuring red dragon fruit grown in the lush volcanic soil of Nicaragua and yellow dragon fruit sourced directly from the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador.

“With such high demand and strong supply, now is the perfect time to build inviting dragon fruit displays which showcase all three varieties in order to make your store the preferred shopping destination,” says Alex Berkley, director of sales at Frieda’s Specialty Produce.

“POS signage is an easy way to show the flesh and highlight the differences. We suggest featuring yellow dragon fruit, which we call the gateway dragon fruit because it is so sweet,” Berkley says.

Call Frieda’s today to jump on the #microescape trend and make your store THE dragon fruit destination.

1 May 2020. C+R Research Omnibus Survey. Sample size of 1,000 people. Representative of total U.S. demographics.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit, to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce, and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.